Celebrity Couples Who Married Young and Are Still Together

01 of 10 Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Barry King/Liaison Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been together since 1995. The two first met when Consuelos shot a screen test to be Ripa's love interest on All My Children — and they fell in love instantly. They eloped in Las Vegas in 1996 when they were both 25 and have been living happily ever after since, raising three children and now co-hosting Live.

02 of 10 David & Victoria Beckham Dave Hogan/Getty David Beckham knew he wanted to marry Victoria Adams after seeing the Spice Girls on TV. "I was in a hotel room with my best friend, who was my best man at my wedding," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "I remember turning around — before I'd even met Victoria — and said, 'I want to marry that one.'" His heart's desires came to pass and the two were married in 1995 when she was 25 and he was 24. Together they have four children.

03 of 10 Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Kevin Mazur/Getty Giving us a modern-day fairytale for the ages, Joe Jonas started talking to Sophie Turner via Instagram DMs in early 2016. Though they didn't meet in person until October of the same year, that first meeting pretty much sealed the deal. "He didn't bring security. He brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us. I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked," she shared. "We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn't contrived. It wasn't small talk — it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him," Turner shared. They wed — twice! — in 2019 after almost three years together. The Game of Thrones actress was 23 and her groom was 28. Now, they have two young daughters together.

04 of 10 Kevin & Danielle Jonas Danielle and Kevin Jonas. Anthony Vazquez Though Joe Jonas was in his late 20s when he married Sophie Turner, his older brother, Kevin Jonas, jumped the broom when he was even younger. The eldest Jonas tied the knot with his longtime love, Danielle Deleasa, in 2009. He was 22 and she was 23. The two are still going strong and have since welcomed two daughters, Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.

05 of 10 Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez. Ariana Grande/Instagram Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez solidified their relationship in COVID quarantine. The pop star and real estate broker were first spotted together in February 2020 and were engaged that December. Staying on brand and keeping their relationship under wraps, news of their nuptials didn't break until May, when a source confirmed they were officially Mr. and Mrs. At the time, Grande was 27 and her beau was 25.

06 of 10 Hailey & Justin Bieber Justin Bieber/Instagram Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may have gotten married when they were 24 and 21, respectively, but this picturesque pair actually met when they were younger. The two were initially introduced back in 2009, in a brief meet-and-greet captured on camera backstage at a Today show appearance for the "Baby" singer, according to Vogue. Hailey, who was only 12 at the time, bashfully took the pop star's hand after her dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, quickly introduced them. Hailey and Justin reconnected at a church event in 2014, had a brief breakup in 2018, but later reconciled and married in September 2018.

07 of 10 Dolly Parton & Carl Thomas Dean Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean. Dolly Parton/instagram This country legend is so private about her marriage, we almost forget she has a husband. Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean first met at a laundromat in Nashville when Parton was just 18 years old. "I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me)," she wrote on her website while celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. "He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about." Two years later, in 1966, they got married with only Parton's mother, the pastor and his wife present.

08 of 10 Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Sarah Michelle Gellar Instagram When Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. first began dating, Prinze said they weren't "into marriage." However, the actor told PEOPLE Now in 2020 that "one day, I just knew we were gonna get married and I knew I was gonna propose. I didn't know when or how. And so I did and fortunately, she was on the same page. My instincts were correct." The couple wed in 1996 when Gellar was 25 and Freddie was 26. They welcomed their first child, daughter Charlotte Grace, in 2009 and their second, son Rocky James, in 2012.

09 of 10 Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell Bindi Irwin/Instagram Bindi Irwin was 22 when she married her person, Chandler Powell, but the two go way back. The couple first met when they were teenagers in 2013 and didn't begin dating until 2015. They would continue to date until Powell proposed in 2019 and were wed in 2020. The young lovers welcomed their first joey, a baby girl named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell on March 25, 2021.