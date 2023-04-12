Celebrity Couples Who Married Young and Are Still Together

There's nothing quite like young love. As Millie Bobby Brown, 19, announces her engagement to Jake Bongiovi, 20, here are 10 celebrity couples who married young and are still together

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on April 12, 2023 12:08 PM
01 of 10

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

Actress Kelly Ripa and Actor Mark Consuelos
Barry King/Liaison

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been together since 1995. The two first met when Consuelos shot a screen test to be Ripa's love interest on All My Childrenand they fell in love instantly.

They eloped in Las Vegas in 1996 when they were both 25 and have been living happily ever after since, raising three children and now co-hosting Live.

02 of 10

David & Victoria Beckham

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham attend the Versace Store opening party on New Bond Street on June 11, 1999 in London
Dave Hogan/Getty

David Beckham knew he wanted to marry Victoria Adams after seeing the Spice Girls on TV.

"I was in a hotel room with my best friend, who was my best man at my wedding," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "I remember turning around — before I'd even met Victoria — and said, 'I want to marry that one.'"

His heart's desires came to pass and the two were married in 1995 when she was 25 and he was 24. Together they have four children.

03 of 10

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

sophie turner and joe jonas
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Giving us a modern-day fairytale for the ages, Joe Jonas started talking to Sophie Turner via Instagram DMs in early 2016.

Though they didn't meet in person until October of the same year, that first meeting pretty much sealed the deal.

"He didn't bring security. He brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us. I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked," she shared.

"We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn't contrived. It wasn't small talk — it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him," Turner shared.

They wed — twice! — in 2019 after almost three years together. The Game of Thrones actress was 23 and her groom was 28. Now, they have two young daughters together.

04 of 10

Kevin & Danielle Jonas

danielle-kevin-jonas-wedding
Danielle and Kevin Jonas. Anthony Vazquez

Though Joe Jonas was in his late 20s when he married Sophie Turner, his older brother, Kevin Jonas, jumped the broom when he was even younger.

The eldest Jonas tied the knot with his longtime love, Danielle Deleasa, in 2009. He was 22 and she was 23.

The two are still going strong and have since welcomed two daughters, Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.

05 of 10

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande engagement to Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez. Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez solidified their relationship in COVID quarantine.

The pop star and real estate broker were first spotted together in February 2020 and were engaged that December.

Staying on brand and keeping their relationship under wraps, news of their nuptials didn't break until May, when a source confirmed they were officially Mr. and Mrs.

At the time, Grande was 27 and her beau was 25.

06 of 10

Hailey & Justin Bieber

Bieber Baldwin Wedding
Justin Bieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may have gotten married when they were 24 and 21, respectively, but this picturesque pair actually met when they were younger.

The two were initially introduced back in 2009, in a brief meet-and-greet captured on camera backstage at a Today show appearance for the "Baby" singer, according to Vogue.

Hailey, who was only 12 at the time, bashfully took the pop star's hand after her dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, quickly introduced them.

Hailey and Justin reconnected at a church event in 2014, had a brief breakup in 2018, but later reconciled and married in September 2018.

07 of 10

Dolly Parton & Carl Thomas Dean

dolly parton, carl
Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean. Dolly Parton/instagram

This country legend is so private about her marriage, we almost forget she has a husband.

Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean first met at a laundromat in Nashville when Parton was just 18 years old.

"I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me)," she wrote on her website while celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. "He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about."

Two years later, in 1966, they got married with only Parton's mother, the pastor and his wife present.

08 of 10

Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Instagram

When Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. first began dating, Prinze said they weren't "into marriage."

However, the actor told PEOPLE Now in 2020 that "one day, I just knew we were gonna get married and I knew I was gonna propose. I didn't know when or how. And so I did and fortunately, she was on the same page. My instincts were correct."

The couple wed in 1996 when Gellar was 25 and Freddie was 26. They welcomed their first child, daughter Charlotte Grace, in 2009 and their second, son Rocky James, in 2012.

09 of 10

Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Bindi Irwin was 22 when she married her person, Chandler Powell, but the two go way back.

The couple first met when they were teenagers in 2013 and didn't begin dating until 2015. They would continue to date until Powell proposed in 2019 and were wed in 2020.

The young lovers welcomed their first joey, a baby girl named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell on March 25, 2021.

10 of 10

Jon Bon Jovi & Dorothea Bongiovi

bon jovi
Jon Bon Jovi & wife Dorothea Bongiovi (in 1995). Jeff Kravitz/Filmmagic

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea Hurley have been together since the 1980s — and told PEOPLE "mutual respect" is the key to their union.

″We work hard at it, but we enjoy each other and we never fell for the trappings of what celebrity can do,″ the ″Livin' on a Prayer″ rocker told PEOPLE in 2020. ″We've witnessed that happen over the years to people that were close to us and people that we knew from afar. It's just what I do, it's not who I am. I write songs. I happen to be very good at performing them. That's it."

The pair wed in 1989 when he was 27 and she was 26, and together have four children. Their son Jake Bongiovi, 20, seemingly got engaged to actress Millie Bobby Brown, 19, in April 2023.

Related Articles
Freddie Prinze, Jr. and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the "Boys and Girls" New York City Premiere on June 13, 2000 at Kips Bay Theatre in New York City.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Relationship Timeline
Beyoncé and Jay Z, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
Martin Sheen and Janet Sheen during "Insight" Gala Honors Jack Albertson - March 21, 1980 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
Celebrity Couples Together for More Than 50 Years
Big Sean and singer Jhene Aiko attend the Spotify Best New Artist Nominees celebration at Belasco Theatre on 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's Relationship Timeline
No guesses needed where we spent the day
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Minnie Mouse Ears in Selfie with Husband Freddie Prinze Jr., Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
bindi irwin anniversary
Bindi Irwin Celebrates 'Whirlwind of Love' with Husband Chandler Powell Ahead of Third Wedding Anniversary
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Relationship Timeline
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2022
Dorothea Hurley and Recipient of the Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award Jon Bon Jovi attend as Intrepid Museum hosts Annual Salute To Freedom Gala on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi's Relationship Timeline
Jesse Bongiovi, Jacob Bongiovi, Dorothea Bon Jovi, Stephanie Bongiovi, and Jon Bon Jovi attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2019: Hosted by Ronald O. Perelman at The Creeks on August 03, 2019 in East Hampton, New York
Jon Bon Jovi's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Paris Hilton Wedding
Happily Ever After: See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Relationship Timeline
ALL MY CHILDREN - 11/20/96Hayley (Kelly Ripa) spoke to the injured Mateo (Mark Consuelos) after he woke up, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 1996, on Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Daytime's "All My Children". "All My Children" airs Monday-Friday, 1-2 p.m., ET, on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. AMC96(Photo by Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)MARK CONSUELOS, KELLY RIPA; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" With Parfums de Marly And Telmont Champagne At Scarpetta at Scarpetta on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living)
Soap Opera Couples Who Met and Fell In Love on Set
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Relationship Timeline
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022