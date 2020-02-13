20 Celeb Couples Who Fell in Love at First Sight

“I have been married before and I famously said I wouldn’t get married again. But I met someone that opened me up," Elba said of his new wife on The View.

“It was love at first sight,” Elba added. “I went out on my only day off, true story, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party and there she was. The rest is history.”

As for what makes Dhowre “the one,” Elba told PEOPLE they have “good chemistry.”

“She makes me laugh, and we share common goals. She makes me happy,” he said. “She makes me celebrate my successes and when I’m not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.”