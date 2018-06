The Cutest Celeb Couples Who Didn't Fall in Love at First Sight

The Gotham co-stars welcomed daughter Frances in 2016 and tied the knot in 2017, but the pair originally met way back when McKenzie was starring on The O.C. The only catch? He does not remember meeting Baccarin at all.

“I had to remind him,” Baccarin revealed on The Late Late Show with James Corden. “To his credit, he was a 20-year-old hotshot who’d just gotten his first great job and he was all that. So, I tell him, it’s his fault he missed me in my prime. He could have had this a lot sooner.”

The actress added that she went out of her way to introduce herself to McKenzie because “my scenes were not with him,” but when she went up to his trailer, “he was just like, ‘Hi.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, well, I’m gonna keep on going then.’ And then when I got on Gotham, I told him that story, and he was like, ‘No! What kind of an idiot would do that?’” Baccarin added with a laugh, “That idiot right there.”