Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet
On Jan. 12, Momoa posted on Instagram that the stars were going their separate ways.
"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," a joint statement read. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."
"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," the statement continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"
The statement concluded, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L."
Delilah Belle Hamlin & Eyal Booker
In early January, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple broke up after over two years of dating.
"Delilah broke up with Eyal," a source told PEOPLE. "The relationship simply ran its course. There was no cheating. She's busy working and focused on her career right now. She's doing fine and has nothing but respect for him, it was just time to close that chapter and move on."
Hamlin was first linked to the former Love Island contestant at Coachella in April 2019 when they were seen dancing and partying with friends in clips shared to the model's Instagram Story.
The duo publicly confirmed their romance a month later as they held hands and even shared a kiss during an outing in Beverly Hills.
Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard
The New York Giants player filed for divorce from the model in June 2021, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE in early January 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.
The former couple tied the knot in March 2018 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. Their wedding was an A-list affair as the guest list included Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Odell Beckham Jr. and Joan Smalls.
Since their nuptials, Iman and Shepard have welcomed two baby girls: Cali Clay and Cassie Snow. According to the divorce documents, the former couple will share joint custody of their kids.