All the Celebrity Couples Who've Called It Quits in 2021

On June 7, the "Strip That Down" singer, 27, revealed that he and his model fiancée had called off their engagement during an episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast.

When asked if he was single, Payne revealed, "I am indeed."

"I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships," he shared. "And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship."

He continued, "I can honestly say that I feel better out of it. I didn't feel good for doing what I did but it had to happen," he added, without delving into specifics. "I know that's the corniest way of saying it was best for both of us...but it just feels like that."

"I hope she's happy," the former One Direction star added of Henry, who has yet to publicly comment on their split.