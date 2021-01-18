All the Celebrity Couples Who've Called It Quits in 2021
See which stars are going their separate ways
Liam Payne & Maya Henry
On June 7, the "Strip That Down" singer, 27, revealed that he and his model fiancée had called off their engagement during an episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast.
When asked if he was single, Payne revealed, "I am indeed."
"I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships," he shared. "And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship."
He continued, "I can honestly say that I feel better out of it. I didn't feel good for doing what I did but it had to happen," he added, without delving into specifics. "I know that's the corniest way of saying it was best for both of us...but it just feels like that."
"I hope she's happy," the former One Direction star added of Henry, who has yet to publicly comment on their split.
Lindsey Buckingham & Kristen Messner
The former Fleetwood Mac musician and his wife are going their separate ways after over two decades together.
Messner, 51, filed for divorce from Buckingham and guitarist on June 2 in L.A. County, PEOPLE confirmed.
The couple wed in 2000 after initially meeting in the late '90s, when Messner photographed the singer and guitarist for one of his solo album covers.
They share three children together - son William, 22, and daughters Leelee, 21, and Stella, 17.
Matthew Perry & Molly Hurwitz
The Friends star called off his engagement to the literary manager, PEOPLE reported exclusively on June 1.
"Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," Perry said, in a statement. "I wish Molly the best."
Perry, 51, and Hurwitz, 29, began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020.
Blair Underwood & Desiree DaCosta
After 27 years of marriage, the actor and his wife are calling it quits, they announced in a joint statement on Instagram on May 30. Underwood and DaCosta share sons Paris, 24, and Blake, 19, and daughter Brielle, 22.
"After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago," the statement began.
"It has truly been a beautiful journey," the exes continued. "Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately."
Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels
After a year and a half of marriage, the Love & Hip Hop stars are splitting.
Mena, 33, filed for divorce from Samuels, 39, on May 21 in Georgia's Fayette County Superior Court, TMZ, PageSix, and Entertainment Tonight reported.
The pair wed in secret in October 2019, and share a 15-month-old daughter together, Safire. They announced earlier this month that Mena is currently expecting their second child together.
According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Mena says her marriage to Samuel is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope of reconciliation."
Katie Holmes & Emilio Vitolo Jr.
The actress and the chef have gone their separate ways, a source told PEOPLE on May 13. "They split several weeks ago. There was no drama," they said of the pair, who first sparked romance rumors in early September.
"It was amazing while it lasted, but they are at very different places in life. Emilio has no hard feelings. His life is in N.Y.C.," the source continued. "Katie can't wait to get back to work and to travel again."
A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. In a statement to Us Weekly, the rep confirmed the breakup, adding the two "remain friends."
John Mulaney & Anna Marie Tendler
The comedian and his wife are splitting after six years of marriage, a rep for Mulaney confirmed to PEOPLE on May 10.
"John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work," his rep said in a statement to Page Six, which first reported the news.
"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said in a statement to PEOPLE via her rep. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."
News of their split comes nearly five months after Mulaney, 38, checked into rehab in December, when he was seeking treatment after relapsing following a decades-long battle with addiction. On May 13, a source confirmed that the comedian had started dating Olivia Munn.
Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly
The Daily Show host and the Titans actress have split, a source told PEOPLE on May 16.
The exes, who PEOPLE confirmed were dating last August, kept their relationship out of the public eye.
Neither Noah nor Kelly ever publicly discussed or confirmed their relationship, but a source said in August 2020 that they were "very serious" and "very happy."
Shortly after news of their split broke, the pair were spotted spending time together in St. Barts and in New York City. A source told PEOPLE that the two are "not officially back together," but are "figuring things out."
Bill & Melinda Gates
On May 3, the longtime couple shared a joint statement on Twitter, announcing their separation after 27 years of marriage.
"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," they said, referring to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life," they continued.
The billionaire Microsoft co-founder, 65, and the philanthropist and former general manager at Microsoft, 56, tied the knot in 1994. They share three children: son Rory John, 21, and daughters Phoebe Adele, 18, and Jennifer Katharine, 25.
Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin
The country singer and actress announced in an emotional social media post on April 21 that she is divorcing her husband after six years of marriage.
"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she wrote. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."
"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," she continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone. 💔"
A source told PEOPLE that the split is due to infidelity, which the couple previously separated over in 2016 and opened up about in their book The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully. They share daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 2.
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez
On April 15, the two announced that they were going their separate ways in a joint statement shared with PEOPLE.
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support," the statement read.
The pair, who got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019 after dating for two years, initially announced in early March that they were ending their engagement and "working through some things."
Saweetie & Quavo
In early March, social media users began speculating that the rappers had split after the Migos star and "Emotional" hitmaker appeared to have unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Saweetie confirmed the news in two tweets she shared on March 19. Seemingly addressing infidelity, the singer-rapper wrote, "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character."
After the pair had become known for exchanging lavish gifts, she wrote, "Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."
Camila Mendes & Grayson Vaughan
The Riverdale star and the photographer split after less than a year of dating, according to E! News. "There was no drama at all, and they are still friends. Their relationship just ran its course," a source told the outlet.
Mendes has since wiped her Instagram of photos with Vaughan and does not follow him on the app, though photos that he took of her remain up.
She also shared a post about men being "emotional" on her Instagram Story Friday.
"I'm not sure how men did it, but convincing the world that women are the emotional gender is maybe the most successful scam in history," the post read, with Mendes captioning it "this."
Reps for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Joe Exotic & Dillon PAssage
On March 26, Passage announced that he and his husband - who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence - will be seeking a divorce after three years of marriage.
"To answer the main question the public wants to know, yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce," Passage wrote on his Instagram. "This wasn't an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn't fair to either of us. It's something that neither of us were expecting but we are going to take it day by day."
"We are on good terms still and I hope it can stay that way," he continued. "I will continue to have Joe in my life and do my best to support him while he undergoes further legal battles to better his situation."
Tinsley Mortimer & Scott Kluth
In March, Kluth said he and the former Real Housewives of New York City star had ended their engagement several months prior, more than a year after the CouponCabin CEO proposed.
"After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months," Kluth, 40, told PEOPLE in a statement. "This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future."
"While I understand this news will be of interest to many, I ask for privacy and understanding during this time as I continue to work on recovering emotionally from the end of our relationship," the statement concluded.
A source close to the couple told PEOPLE, however, that Mortimer was "blindsided" by the breakup.
Kelly Mi Li & Andrew Gray
The Bling Empire stars have split after over five years of dating, they announced on March 9 in statements on their respective Instagram accounts.
"Over the past 5 and half years, Andrew and I have shared some incredible times together. I have a tremendous amount of respect and love for him and will always cherish the memories we made," Li, 35, wrote alongside a selfie of the pair at the beach.
"However, we have made the difficult decision to officially separate at this point in our lives. We are both so grateful to have experienced a relationship that allowed us to grow and learn so much," she continued.
Gray, 34, shared a similar statement to his account.
Mackenzie Dipman & Connor Trott
The Love Island stars, who met last year on season 2 of the reality show, announced that they're going their separate ways in a joint statement on March 6.
"Some of you have been wondering about us and our relationship, so we want to help you to understand where we are right now," they wrote, adding that long distance had been a factor in their split. "We are both young and in the early stages of our careers, and sadly those careers are keeping us in two different places. One of us is in Pittsburgh and the other is in Tucson, and neither one of us will be able to move anytime in the near future."
"So over the last couple of weeks we have started having some difficult conversations about our future. Ultimately we both realized that our lives are moving in different directions," they added. "This was not a decision we took lightly. We both have so much love for each other and had hopes that we could make this work, but relationships are all about timing, and this is just not our time."
Alice Evans & Ioan Gruffudd
The Fantastic Four (2005) star filed for divorce on March 2 after 13 years of marriage, PEOPLE confirmed.
"My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week," Evans, 49, said in a since-deleted tweet, captured by Page Six and multiple outlets. "Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad."
After news of his filing broke, Evans spoke out on Instagram, writing, "I can't sleep. Not a wink. I am terrified for what tomorrow will bring. Oh don't worry, I'm fully aware of how pathetic that sounds," she began. "I'll make it worse. Do you what I'm mostly scared of? It's who the girl is. I know! Why? Why would it even matter?"
Gruffudd has so far not commented on her tweets. In a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE, the two said, "As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy."
Chrishell Stause & Keo Motsepe
The pair, who first met on Dancing with the Stars, have split, PEOPLE confirmed on Feb. 26. They first went public with their relationship on Dec. 2.
"Keo is heartbroken. He enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it," a source close to Motsepe told PEOPLE.
The source continued, "He's had a tough time with his mom's passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last."
TMZ first reported the news of their split.
Xzibit & Krista Joiner
After six years of marriage, Joiner filed for divorce from the rapper and actor, born Alvin Joiner, on Feb. 21 in Los Angeles Superior Court, TMZ reported. Neither has yet to publicly comment on their split.
The two tied the knot on Nov. 29, 2014, just hours before the former host of MTV's Pimp My Ride, 46, was arrested for two counts of DUI, according to ABC News. The Blast reported he pleaded guilty, served three years of probation and completed an alcohol education class before the case was closed.
The pair welcomed sons Xavier and Gatlyn together over the course of their relationship. Xavier died in May 2008, days after his premature birth. Their second son, Gatlyn, was born in June 2010 and is now 10.
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
The couple filed for divorce on Feb. 19, a source told PEOPLE. The pair, who started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in May 2014, are in agreement over joint legal and physical custody, neither is contesting the prenup in place, negotiations have progressed and they are nearing a settlement, according to the source.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, and the rapper, 43, share four children together: daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May.
Their split comes after years of ups and downs, and after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in January that Kardashian planned to file for divorce.
Ashley Beson & G-Eazy
The pair have called it quits after less than a year of dating, a source told PEOPLE in early February. The Pretty Little Liars actress and the "Provide" rapper, 31, first sparked romance rumors last spring.
"It didn't end well," the source shared.
Reps for Benson and G-Eazy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.
News of their breakup comes after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Benson no longer follows the rapper on Instagram.
Rebel Wilson & Jacob Busch
Four months after making their relationship Instagram official, the Pitch Perfect actress and entrepreneur split, she revealed on Instagram on Feb. 2.
"Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!" she captioned a photo of herself at the time.
Speaking to Extra after her breakup, Wilson said she feels she is "in a really good place" while admitting that "any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal."
John Mellencamp & Nurse Jamie
The musician and the celebrity skin care expert have gone their separate ways, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed on Jan. 29.
Reps for Mellencamp, 69, and the beauty expert, 50, whose real name is Jamie Sue Sherrill, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.
PEOPLE confirmed news of their relationship last April. The pair had been dating since "the beginning of the year" at that time, according to E! News.
Amber Portwood & Dimitri
During the season 9 premiere of Teen Mom OG, Portwood shared that she was struggling with the pair's long-distance relationship, telling MTV producer Townsend that her Belgian beau "has been calling me nonstop" throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I need to be aware of this dynamic because I've been in controlling relationships before," said Amber, 30. "He's possessive from a distance, he needs to know what I'm doing all day every day," she alleged.
After confronting him, Portwood revealed to ex Gary Shirley later in the episode that she had broken up with Dimitri.
Lindsay Hubbard & Stephen Traversie
The Summer House star has split from Traversie after nearly a year and a half of dating, a source told PEOPLE.
The former couple began dating in summer 2019 during season 4 of the hit Bravo show.
During an appearance on PeopleTV's Reality Check, the Summer House star confirmed their split and revealed that staying home together during the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately strained their relationship.
"Unfortunately Stephen and I broke up, so I am single," she said. "He's a great guy. Obviously, COVID brings a lot to the forefront in a lot of relationships, ours is no exception to that. I hope he finds happiness and lives his best life because I certainly plan to do the same."
Jeff Lewis & Scott Anderson
The former Flipping Out star revealed on his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live on Jan. 25 that he and Anderson had split once again, for what he said was "the fourth time." (The pair most recently broke up in late September.)
Lewis, 50, explained that the couple - who first started dating in May 2019 - were recently together at the former Bravo star's house when Anderson revealed that he wanted to end the relationship.
"I just kind of let him walk out the door," Lewis added of Anderson, "because I can't ... I don't have the energy. I don't have the energy to fight for it. This is the fourth time this has happened. I can almost plan it to the calendar."
Bri Stauss & Chris Watson
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart winners have gone their separate ways after nearly a year together, but they've got nothing but love for each other.
"Hey fam. It pains us to say this, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways," the pair began a joint statement shared on their respective Instagram accounts on Jan. 21.
"We met and fell in love in the most beautiful and unique way, and because of that, we have a special bond that we will cherish forever," the statement continues. "Thank you for the love and support to our fans, friends, family, and in particular, Bachelor Nation. You made this entire experience so special and unforgettable."
They added that they "still hope to make music and tour together in the future, but for now we ask for privacy as we navigate the next chapter. Love you forever, Chris and Bri."
Clare Crawley & Dale Moss
The Bachelorette star and Moss, who got engaged last summer after just two weeks on her season, announced their breakup on Jan. 19.
"I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," Moss wrote in a statement shared to Instagram.
Crawley spoke out days later, sharing, "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this," she began. "Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed."
The pair recently appear to have reunited at a resort in Florida.
Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas
The pair called it quits after nearly a year together, PEOPLE announced on Jan. 18.
"Ben is no longer dating Ana," a source told PEOPLE. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."
Affleck, 48, and the Knives Out actress, 32, were first romantically linked in early March 2020, when they were seen on a trip to her native Cuba after meeting while filming the upcoming thriller Deep Water in New Orleans.
The pair were frequently spotted together on daily walks in L.A. throughout the summer.
Shia LaBeouf & Margaret Qualley
The pair, who were spotted together numerous times but never publicly announced their relationship, have split, a source told PEOPLE on Jan. 7. News of their split came as the Transformers actor faced allegations of abuse from his ex-girlfriend, singer FKA Twigs.
"They broke up on Saturday. They're just in different places in their lives," the source said of the pair.
Another source told PEOPLE the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actress was aware of the "backlash" she received for seeing LaBeouf amid the lawsuit filed by singer FKA twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, accusing him of sexually and physically assaulting and battering her.
A source previously told PEOPLE that LaBeouf, 34, and Qualley, 26, first started seeing each other after starring in a NSFW music video, Love Me Like You Hate Me, together in the fall.
Justine Ndiba & Caleb Corprew
The Love Island fan favorites and season 2 winners split.
Ndiba, 27, and Corprew, 24, were the first Black couple to win in the franchise's history. News of their split came nearly four months after their win was revealed.
"It's truly a strange feeling to be typing this out but I understand my reality is now having to share some aspects of my life with you all regardless of how private I'd like to remain at times," Justine wrote in a statement posted on Instagram, in which she explained, "Caleb and I are no longer together."
Caleb spoke out in a statement as well, acknowledging their split. "As many of you already know, Justine and I are no longer together. I wish her the absolute best and much continued success as God blesses her with new opportunities and adventures," he wrote, going on to ask for privacy at this time.
LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker
On Jan. 11, the former Destiny's Child member, 39, and Texas entrepreneur, 40, announced that they were divorcing after three years of marriage. The pair welcomed a son, Tysun Wolf, in September 2020.
"After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce," the singer wrote in part, sharing a photo to Instagram of the two and their children Tysun, 4 months, and Gianna Iman, 2. "It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children."
Walker shared a similar message, describing their decision as "very difficult."
Cely Vazquez & Johnny Middlebrooks
The Love Island stars are going their separate ways, they announced on social media on Jan. 9.
"Because you've all been such a close part of our relationship, I wanted to share with you that Johnny and I are no longer together," Vazquez, 24, wrote. "While our relationship has been public from the start, I do ask that you respect this decision and our privacy during this time."
"There is no reason to speculate, I am so thankful for our time together, but now it's simply time for each of us to focus on our personal journey," she continued. "I hope that you continue to support each of us individually as we move forward, heal and continue to follow our dreams."
Middlebrooks, 22, also shared a message about their split, writing that he "will forever cherish" the time they spent together.