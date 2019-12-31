Engagements, Weddings and Whirlwind Romances: The 10 Celebrity Couples of the Past Decade

RPattz and K. Stew, as they were affectionately known, began their romance on the set of Twilight, in which Stewart played Bella Swan, a girl in love with Pattinson’s character, Edward Cullen, who happens to be a vampire.

They were first spotted getting cozy in 2009 at a Kings of Leon concert. The pair didn’t publicly define their relationship until October 2011, but that didn’t stop fans from speculating about their status throughout 2010.

In 2012, Stewart was photographed kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. She said in a public apology, “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.”

The pair attempted to stay together, but eventually split for good in 2013.