Engagements, Weddings and Whirlwind Romances: The 10 Celebrity Couples of the Past Decade

As the 2010s are coming to a close, we’ve seen celebrity couples come, go, come back again and end for good. But each year had its own golden couple. From RPattz & K. Stew to J. Lo and A-Rod, here are the celebrity couples we couldn’t stop talking about, each year of the 2010s.
2010: Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart
RPattz and K. Stew, as they were affectionately known, began their romance on the set of Twilight, in which Stewart played Bella Swan, a girl in love with Pattinson’s character, Edward Cullen, who happens to be a vampire.
They were first spotted getting cozy in 2009 at a Kings of Leon concert. The pair didn’t publicly define their relationship until October 2011, but that didn’t stop fans from speculating about their status throughout 2010.
In 2012, Stewart was photographed kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. She said in a public apology, “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.”
The pair attempted to stay together, but eventually split for good in 2013.
2011: Prince William & Kate Middleton
The long-time loves and real-life fairytale met in 2001 while they were both studying at St. Andrews University in Scotland. Rumor has it that Prince William first spotted Kate while she was modeling in a charity fashion show, and the rest is history.
They briefly broke up in the spring of 2007, getting back together in July of the same year. Three years later, in October 2010, William proposed to Kate while on a trip to Kenya, using his mother Princess Diana’s sapphire engagement ring.
The pair married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey, in a storybook wedding. Now, they share three children: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.
2012: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
America’s royal couple, Kim and Kanye started dating in 2012, just after Kim called things off with her husband of 72 days, Kris Humphries. Kim split with Kris in October 2011 and made things official with Kanye in April 2012.
2012 was also the year that the stars announced that they were expecting their first child together, a baby girl who would grow up to be North West: Total Fashion Icon.
In 2013, an over-the-top proposal preceded a lavish 2014 wedding in Italy. Through Twitter tirades, a robbery in Paris and the births of their three other children, the pair have stayed strong through the decade.
2013: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
The Hollywood power couple met on the set of Legend’s 2006 music video for “Stereo.” John proposed to the Cravings author in December of 2011 and on Sept. 14, 2013, the two wed in Lake Como, Italy, a spot that holds a place in the couple’s hearts because it was where John had taken Chrissy in 2007.
The pair now share two children, Luna Simone and Miles Theodore, who are the unofficial cutest kids of Instagram.
2014: Amal Alamuddin & George Clooney
Alamuddin will always be known as the woman who managed to take Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor off the market, wedding Clooney in September 2014 in Venice, Italy.
Clooney met Alamuddin, a human rights lawyer, in July 2013, and proposed to her by April 2014. Their wedding in September 2014 was attended by friends, family and more than a few A-Listers including Anna Wintour, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and Cindy Crawford.
In 2017, the pair announced that they were expecting twins, welcoming Ella and Alexander into the world in June 2017. Since then, they’ve been going strong and solidifying themselves as one of Hollywood’s most stylish couples.
2015: Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher
In a move many had been hoping for since seeing their very first kiss on screen in 1998 on That ’70s Show (Kunis said she “had the biggest crush on him,” even then) Kunis and Kutcher got married in 2015.
The stars began dating in 2012, got engaged in February 2014 and welcomed their daughter that same year. The stars now share two children, Wyatt, 5, and Dimitri, 3.
2016: Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid
2016 was the year that Zigi dominated the headlines. The pair started off the year costarring in Zayn’s music video, “Pillowtalk,” where they got exceptionally close … a.k.a. they made out a whole bunch and then flirted about it on Twitter.
From there, the duo were everywhere, doing a spread in Vogue (the piece refers to the former One Direction member as Gigi’s “real-life boyfriend”), attending the Met Gala together and overall just being extremely lovey-dovey.
But their relationship wasn’t without its ups and downs. By June 2016, the couple called it quits, which would be the first of many times — they were back on two weeks later.
The pair ended things in March 2018 with statements on Twitter, but got fans excited when they were spotted kissing in April 2018. Malik insisted at the time that the two weren’t defining the relationship because “they’re adults,” but they looked very much “on” in June 2018.
In January 2019, the pair decided to call it quits, according to E! News, and it would seem that they were over. That is until …
November 2019, when a source told E! News that the couple was speaking again, but “definitely not getting back together.” Considering Gigi made Zayn’s mom’s chicken over the holidays, maybe 2020 will be their year?
2017: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Two royal weddings in one decade?! What did we do to get so lucky?
Prince Harry broke with tradition in more ways than one when he married Markle, an American actress who had been married before. But true love really did conquer all when the pair, who met on a blind date in July 2016, were engaged in 2017.
In true fairytale fashion, after their first date, Harry whisked Meghan off to Africa and the pair continued seeing each other for months before news finally broke. After some trouble with the media following the news of their courtship, Harry made an official statement in defense of Meghan, saying that he did not believe she should “be subjected to such a storm,” and stating: “This is not a game — it is her life.”
The pair announced their engagement on Nov. 17, 2017, and married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. Guests included Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, Priyanka Chopra and the former Suits actress’s costars.
The two have since welcomed a son, Archie, to their family.
2018: Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande
Sure, Grande may have said “Thank U, Next,” but before she decided that she needed some space from fiancé Pete Davidson in 2018, things were hot and heavy.
The pair first met when Grande performed on Saturday Night Live, where Davidson is a cast member, and met again in 2016 when Grande returned to the show as a host. The two began dating in May 2018, a short time after publicly announcing that they had split from their respective partners, and within weeks it was confirmed that they were engaged.
The two got tattoo tributes to one another, made their Instagram debut, Ariana dropped a song about him and the pair moved in together in a whirlwind romance that dominated the 2018 news cycle and was over nearly as quickly as it began.
The pair split in October 2018, and by Nov. 3, 2018, Grande had released a track, “thank u, next,” which pretty much concluded their relationship saga.
2019: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez
Is there a couple in the world more powerful than Jenny from the Block and her boo, Alex Rodriguez?
The two started dating in 2017, with a source telling PEOPLE, “They have been dating for a few weeks. [Alex] has been around her family, and [Jennifer] really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.” In May of 2017, the pair made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala.
Since then, there have been countless loved up Instagram posts that made us swoon, birthday tributes, blended-family hangouts and red carpet appearances.
The couple took their relationship to the next level in March 2019, when A-Rod got down on one knee and asked Lopez to marry him. She, of course, said yes.