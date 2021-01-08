Celebrity Couples Who've Been Together for More Than 50 Years

The former president and first lady have enjoyed 74 years of marriage, which makes them the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history. The Carters first met in the early 1940s when President Carter was on break from the Naval Academy and asked Mrs. Carter on a date to the movies; her sister Ruth also attended.

“I just felt compatible with her,” the former president recalled in Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas’ book, What Makes a Marriage Last. “She was beautiful and innocent, and there was a resonance. We rode in the rumble seat of a Ford pickup — Ruth and her boyfriend in the front — and I kissed her on that first date. I remember that vividly.”

The next morning, President Carter told his mother that “Rosalynn was the one I wanted to marry.”

The pair wed on July 7, 1946, and share sons Jack, Jeff, Chip and daughter Amy.