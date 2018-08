Where Your Favorite Celeb Couples Went on Their First Dates

Twelve years after first meeting at a baseball game, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went on their first date at the Hotel Bel-Air after a chance encounter reconnected the pair.

“He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative!” Lopez, who has been dating the athlete since February 2017, recalled to Vanity Fair. “I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I’m not. I just listen. So he’s talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn’t normally talk about on a first date. I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date.”