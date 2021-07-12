These New Celebrity Couples of 2021 Are All About the PDA
After over a year of being inside, things are really heating up this summer, and we've got a feeling it has to do with these new celebrity couples and their penchant for Public Displays of Affection
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey
Is that the "golden hour" or just the glow of being beautiful and in love? PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan and girlfriend Lori Harvey have been packing on the PDA this summer as they vacation together.
The pair shared a video of the pair getting cozy in an infinity pool, with Harvey captioning her post, "Thank you God."
Meanwhile, Jordan posted a video of the pair sitting on the beach, captioned, "Best feeling in the world..." And with that, we have never felt more single.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
What's old is new again as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make us nostalgic for the early aughts with another trip around "the block." The pair were spotted sharing a kiss while at dinner in Malibu and a snuggly stroll while in the Hamptons.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and new beau Travis Barker made things official back in February 2021, and have swiftly managed to snag the title of King and Queen of PDA.
They've only got eyes for each other! In July 2021, the pair attended the UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas, and took a gamble on a very public makeout session. Okay, lovebirds, eyes on the sporting event, please!
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Sure, sure, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been showing off their new relationship since late last summer, but they still act like a new couple, and that's what is really important here. Plus, they clearly live by the motto: Sun's out, tongues out.
Talk about tongue-tied! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox had a touching (get it?) moment at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess
Fox's ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green, looks like he has also moved on, and there's some PDA to prove it. Green captioned a photo of the pair smooching at Animal Kingdom in Disney World, "It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with. ❤️."
Burgess responded in the comments, "There's no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you ♥️."
Okay, you two, that's enough cuteness for today.
Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson
The Bridgerton star and the SNL comedian — whose relationship PEOPLE confirmed in April 2021 — made their PDA-packed debut when they attended Wimbledon together in London in July of that year. The new couple got cozy court-side, snuggling up to each other and sharing a few sweet kisses.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Looks like A$AP Rocky makes Rihanna feel like she's the only girl in the world! PEOPLE confirmed that the couple were dating in November 2020, and in the pair have been making us jealous ever since — they were recently spotted getting cozy while shooting a music video in N.Y.C. in July 2021.
Kat Dennings & Andrew W.K.
The couple — who announced their engagement in May 2021 — clearly have a 'more is more' policy when it comes to showing off their whirlwind romance on Instagram.
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens obviously thinks she hit a home run when she met Cole Tucker of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The actress confirmed her relationship on Valentine's Day, and the couple hasn't been shy about showing off their love.
Jump for his love! In one Instagram post, Hudgens called Tucker "All I need."
Taika Watiti and Rita Ora
The pair first sparked dating rumors when Ora posted a photo cuddled up to the director. "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love..❤️" Ora captioned a carousel containing the photo.
But no photo encapsulated the "summer of spit swapping" quite as much as the wild, PDA-filled moment that included the pair and actress Tessa Thompson that came weeks after those dating rumors. The trio were photographed cuddling outdoors at Waititi's home in Sydney, Australia, engaging in PDA as they sat in front of a small table of drinks.
Thompson and Ora were seated on either side of the director, and in one photo were shown sharing a kiss with one another. The pics swiftly went viral.
When asked about the photos, Waititi said, "I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, 'Is it that big a deal?' No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."