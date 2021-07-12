These New Celebrity Couples of 2021 Are All About the PDA

Fox's ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green, looks like he has also moved on, and there's some PDA to prove it. Green captioned a photo of the pair smooching at Animal Kingdom in Disney World, "It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with. ❤️."

Burgess responded in the comments, "There's no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you ♥️."

Okay, you two, that's enough cuteness for today.