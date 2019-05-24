'Don't Use a Fake ID': Oprah, Katie Holmes, Pharrell & More Celeb Commencement Speeches Share Their Best Life Advice

Winfrey gave a rousing speech as she addressed the graduating class at Colorado College during their commencement ceremony on May 19.

“I’m here to tell you that you actually do get to transform the world every day by your actions,” Winfrey told the crowd. “Small steps lead to big accomplishments.”

“The most important thing is how you’re touching other people’s lives,” Winfrey added, going on to discuss the importance of perspective.

“The truth is, you cannot fix everything,” she said. “But what you can do, here and now, is make a decision, because life is about decisions. And the decision is that you will use your life in service; you will be in service to life. You will speak up. You will show up. You will stand up. You will sit in. You will volunteer. You will vote. You will shout out. You will help. You will lend a hand.”

“You will offer your talent and your kindness however you can,” she continued, “and you will radically transform whatever moment you’re in — which leads to bigger moments.”

Winfrey added, “You have no idea what your legacy will be.”