From Jimmy to J.Law, we think we know what these celebs hope to find under the tree

So, what do you get the people who have it all?

It took a little extra thought to come up with perfect gifts for these already highly #blessed stars, but we figured out exactly what they’ll want to unwrap in preparation for the new year (and no, Grandma, it isn’t another wool sweater). From a boy band heartthrob who just needs some alone time to a solo star heartthrob who doesn’t know what to do with all of his alone time, these celebrities will be thankful for the items we’ve graciously added to their Christmas lists.

Justin Bieber

At the top of his list: A copy of Eat, Pray, Love. Lately it seems like the superstar is still having trouble coping with his split from ex Selena Gomez. “I don’t know if I’m still over it yet I love her and I want her to be awesome, but there are things that remind me of her,” he told Access Hollywood in November. Since then, he’s been posting throwback photos of their couplehood on Instagram. We think Bieber just needs some help finding his truth on his own, you know? Elizabeth Gilbert’s 2006 post-divorce memoir could definitely help him find meaning in the single life.

Kylie Jenner

At the top of her list: A giant factory dedicated to producing her highly coveted lip kit, which sold out minutes after its release in November. Jenner promised more kits would be available by Christmas, but if the site-crashing demand for the product during its first day on the market was any indication, more lip kits will never be enough.

Jimmy Fallon

At the top of his list: A helmet. Or perhaps an entire body’s worth of protective gear. Given the late-night host’s knack for injuring himself this year – like when he fell and hurt his hand, or the other time he fell and hurt his hand – we’re hoping for all our sakes that he’s gifted some safety apparel, and considers never, ever taking it off.

Harry Styles

At the top of his list: A remote cabin in the woods somewhere. After five years of recording sessions, world tours and screaming fans, One Direction is taking an extended hiatus in 2016. We’re thinking Styles will want to Zen out in seclusion for at least part of his break, and where better for a boy-bander to revitalize than a forest retreat where there’s nary one hysterical fangirl to recognize him?

Gwen Stefani

At the top of her list: Cowboy boots. Stefani is surely eager to adapt to new boyfriend Blake Shelton’s culture. She’ll need to tap into the Oklahoma native’s customs to blend in on their visits back home, and it looks like she’s already got the cowboy hat thing covered.

Jennifer Lawrence

At the top of her list: A scrapbook. Real photos might be a rarity these days, but it’s always nice to have a physical copy of momentous eras in your life, like, say your first multi-billion dollar film franchise. Lawrence will need a place to keep all of the behind-the-scenes snaps of Liam, Josh and the rest of the crew (which we’re obviously dying to see) after wrapping the final Hunger Games movie this year.

Kim Kardashian West

At the top of her list: A custom Balmain stroller, Balmain diapers and baby Balmain everything. Something tells us the Kardashians don’t really do hand-me-downs, and the new mom of two will want little Saint in the latest from her favorite designer anyway. That is when he isn’t in custom Yeezy, of course.

Nicki Minaj

At the top of her list: Either Sun Tzu’s The Art of War or a spa weekend. It was the year of beefs for Minaj, who caused Taylor Swift to get her claws out on Twitter (before they reconciled), called Miley Cyrus out on the VMAs stage and had to deal with boyfriend Meek Mill and friend Drake trading shots. The rapper will appreciate either Tzu’s military strategy instructional to up her fight game for the next feud, or if she’s ready to hang up her gloves, a spa weekend to help her get over the stress of all those squabbles.