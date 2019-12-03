Denise Richards
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star brought together new husband Aaron Phypers, teen daughters Sam and Lola (with ex Charlie Sheen) and youngest daughter Eloise for a cute white T-shirt and denim family photo. “Very blessed to call this family mine,” she wrote of the card, from Simply to Impress.
Kyle Richards
Her RHOBH had the same thinking — and the same card company! — coordinating husband Mauricio Umansky with daughters Farrah, Sophia, Alexia and Portia in their teal and emerald ensembles.
Teddi Mellencamp
Their fellow Beverly Hills beauty hit the beach with her husband Edwin Arroyave, his daughter Bella and the couple’s children Slate and Cruz (plus baby to be!) for their holiday greeting. Family dog Khaleesi is also in the shot, but sadly died in a recent accident.
Tori Spelling
Spelling, husband Dean McDermott and kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau, went down home for the holidays in what the actress called their “most fab holiday card yet.”
LeAnn Rimes
The country star — posing with Eddie Cibrian and his sons Mason and Jake with ex Brandi Glanville — made sure to include family dog Fleetwood in her family shoot. “It’s been a year full of love and joy… and we sneak peace in there when we can,” she added on Instagram.
Jodie Sweetin
“Love my girls to the moon and back and can’t wait for all the adventures that 2020 will bring,” Sweetin wrote of her holiday card featuring daughters Zoie and Beatrix.