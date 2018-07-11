These Childhood Home Videos of Your Fave Celebrities Are Almost Too Cute to Handle

Since the beginning of time — or at least since Instagram and Twitter were first introduced to us/took over our lives, attention and phone usage — celebrities like Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian West have shared a generous amount of too-cute throwback snaps from simpler times, before walking red carpets became a regular job for them.

Some of these same stars have even treated us to a more intimate look at what their lives were like growing up, posting blasts-from-the-pasts in sometimes-grainy video form for their fans. Here, we’re revisiting those same aww-worthy moments, from Justin Bieber first discovering his passion for music to Paris and Prince Jackson making their famous dad proud with an impromptu dance party.

Selena Gomez

“@selenagomez talking to me on the phone when I was at work asking about her day at school,” the singer’s mom, Mandy Teefey, wrote on Instagram, captioning a video clip of her then-5-year-old daughter. “My sassy, independent, boss lady, adorable gigantic piece of my heart, first born love.”

The OG Kardashian Kids

As a birthday tribute to wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye West created this emotional mash-up of family clips that featured the late Robert Kardashian Sr. — the Kardashian patriarch — and his kids, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Rob, through the years, before Robert’s untimely death in 2003. Warning: You’re going to cry.

Khloé Kardashian

And because we couldn’t resist the cuteness that is baby Khloé dressed up as a bunny, we present to you this throwback gem.

Justin Bieber

In case you needed a reminder: Bieber was super talented even as a kid and his mom, Pattie Mallette, made sure to capture those extra-special moments to prove it.

Taylor Swift

For her music video for “The Best Day,” which doubled as a bittersweet ode to mom Andrea, the Grammy winner included home videos of herself hanging out with her mom at their farm.

Paris & Prince Jackson

The siblings and kids of late pop icon Michael Jackson were caught playfully fighting for camera time before Prince busted out a few dance moves and Paris — who shared the video on Instagram in honor of her older brother’s birthday — made funny faces.

Kendall & Kylie Jenner

Sure, most of their lives have been documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but we’d be surprised if you’ve already seen this video of the Jenner sisters jokingly working out.