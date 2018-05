A Comprehensive Guide to Your Biggest Childhood Crushes: Then & Now

You know him as one of the three super-cute brothers in Hanson, the band that gave us one of the catchiest tunes of all time: 1997’s “MMMBop”. Fortunately, Taylor isn’t sick of the song after all these years.

“Thankfully, it’s a calling card we’re not embarrassed of, and never have been, because it’s our song,” Taylor, who is also the lead singer of Tinted Windows, told TIME in 2013.”It’s three young brothers that performed in a garage and recorded this very simple song that then became a little more shiny and polished and was heard by millions of people.” He added: “When we perform it now and we see people singing it, it has a whole different life and we’re more proud of the fact that it has maintained a kind of freshness.”