From John & Andy to Justin & Jimmy: Hollywood's Most Enduring Celebrity Bromances

The singer and late-night TV host have been nurturing their bromance for years, from a 2015 road trip to see the Grateful Dead’s last live shows, to celebrating Mayer’s 40th birthday in Brazil last year, to Mayer returning the favor by taking over Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live for a surprise birthday celebration.

“It is so hard to go dark on Andy because we talk so constantly. I couldn’t give away that I was in New York. It was the hardest 12 hours of my life,” Mayer said of keeping his appearance on the show a secret.

Cohen admitted in Entertainment Weekly that while their friendship may seem “unlikely,” their bond is strong.

“John Mayer and I have what some would consider an unlikely friendship. He’s one of our greatest living guitarists, and I’m regarded as the dude that stirs the s— on late-night TV,” Cohen wrote. “We do have one thing that bonds us: our love of the Grateful Dead. So when the band did five shows this summer — their last ever — we used their Santa Clara, California, gigs as an excuse to take a road trip and bro it up.”