Stars Who've Faced Breast Cancer, and Their Inspiring Stories

Age at diagnosis: 56

One day after the 2017 Emmy Awards, the Veep star was diagnosed with breast cancer. “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” the actress wrote on a photo posted to Twitter about 10 days later.

She completed her cancer treatment in early 2018, and has since returned to work filming the new season of Veep. Speaking to PEOPLE in September, the actress said, “I’m feeling good and feeling quite ready and delighted to focus on funny things as opposed to things that aren’t quite so funny.”

She also tells PEOPLE she plans to be an advocate for women’s health going forward, starting with modeling the 20th anniversary edition of the Key to the Cure shirt (pictured), from which 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit AiRS Foundation.