Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2023

01 of 06 DeAnna Pappas Stagliano and Stephen Stagliano DeAnna Pappas Stagliano and Stephen Stagliano. deannastag/Instagram The former Bachelorette and her husband are calling it quits after more than a decade of marriage. The pair wed in October 2011 (and met through his twin brother, a onetime Bachelorette contestant, though not on her season) and share two children: Addison, 8, and Austin, 6. "It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals — & have come to the conclusion to remain separate," Pappas Stagliano wrote in a statement shared on her Instagram. "We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith."

02 of 06 Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald. Dave J Hogan/Getty After 12 years of marriage, Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald revealed to PEOPLE in a statement on Jan. 16 that they are getting a divorce. "Noel and Sara will together continue to look after their children who remain their priority," a spokesperson said of the former Oasis member and MacDonald — who share sons Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12 .

03 of 06 Shannon Beador and John Janssen Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen. Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images After three and a half years of dating, Shannon Storms Beador told PEOPLE in January that she and John Janssen ended their relationship over a month ago. The Real Housewives of Orange County star said that she "was blindsided by the breakup" after her then-boyfriend pulled the plug on their pairing in late November. The news came just a week after filming wrapped on season 17 of the hit Bravo series, on which Beador has been a full-time cast member for the past nine seasons.

04 of 06 Corinne Olympios and Jerry Morris Corinne Olympios/Instagram After dating since June 2022, Bachelor alum Corinne Olympios and music manager Jerry Morris suddenly split in January. A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 12 that "trust issues" were behind the sudden breakup. "Corinne Olympios and Jerry Morris have broken up due to their busy careers and trust issues. The breakup happened rather suddenly and friends of the couple were surprised to hear the news," the source told the outlet.

05 of 06 Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Ashley Darby, Luke Gulbranson. Ashley Boalch Darby/Instagram After two and a half months of dating, The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson broke up. Ashley — who is currently going through a divorce from Michael Darby — announced her latest breakup news during the Jan. 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live. The Real Housewives star revealed that her "complicated" life and the "difficult situation" that she was going through was the cause behind their split. She noted that Luke was "a trooper" who "went through some things," but ultimately co-parenting sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 21 months, with her ex-husband was too hard on their romance. "It was my situation with Michael that affected Luke and I," she explained.