The music stars appear to have called off their engagement, scrubbing their Instagrams clean save for a New Year’s Day post Braxton uploaded where she spoke about new beginnings.

“Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice… but ALWAYS choose to be chosen,” the “Un-Break My Heart” singer wrote, captioning a photo of herself in a red ballgown. “Cheers to a new year.”

Reps for both stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but according to E!, Birdman had written “It’s over” on his Instagram Story before clearing all his posts.

Both also unfollowed one another on the popular social media platform.