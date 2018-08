Do These Barbie Dolls Actually Look Like the Stars They're Supposed to Resemble? You Decide

The 18-year-old Olympic gymnast was overjoyed to announce the launch of her own “Shero” doll in 2018, part of Mattel’s line honoring women who have broken boundaries. “As a little girl I was pretty self conscious about my curls and how crazy and frizzy and knotty they were,” Hernandez says. “But as I got older I realized that my curls are beautiful and I should embrace them. Now that I have this doll that has hair like mine, it’s gonna have curls like many other people out there. I think that representation is a very big deal… It’s an honor.”