Happy National Aunt & Uncle's Day! These Stars Are Obsessed with Their Nieces and Nephews

These stars take their aunt and uncle duties — celebrated July 26 — very seriously
By Andrea Wurzburger
July 26, 2019 03:49 PM

1 of 31

AUNT KENDALL

Kendall Jenner/ Instagram

Jenner may be the only Kardashian who doesn’t have kids of her own yet, but she is a natural when it comes to her nieces and nephews. Here she is taking care of business with Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest, son Reign. 

2 of 31

AUNT KENDALL

Kendall Jenner/ Instagram

And snuggled up to sis Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi. 

3 of 31

AUNT KHLOÉ

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Affectionately known as Aunt KoKo, Khloé has a special bond with her nieces and nephews. Here she is matching with Reign and Mason, Kourtney’s sons. 

4 of 31

AUNT KHLOÉ

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, even got a haircut inspired by her aunt. 

5 of 31

AUNT KHLOÉ

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

All of the kids just flock to KoKo! From left to right we have Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, Kim’s daughter, Chicago, her own baby girl, True, and brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream. 

6 of 31

AUNT KIM

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

The mother of four is also an aunt of six! Here she is giving Khloé’s daughter True a little love.

7 of 31

AUNT KOURTNEY

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Kourtney and Kim’s daughters North and Penelope are the best of friends. 

8 of 31

UNCLE TAHJ

Tahj Mowry/ Instagram

Tahj Mowry should get an award for Uncle of the Year. Here he is with his niece, sister Tia’s daughter, Cairo. 

9 of 31

UNCLE TAHJ

Tahj Mowry/ Instagram

And acting goofy with Tamera’s son, Aden. 

10 of 31

UNCLE TAHJ

Tahj Mowry/ Instagram

And giving Tamera’s daughter, Ariah, a lift. 

11 of 31

UNCLE TAHJ

Tahj Mowry/ Instagram

And taking a dip with Tia’s son, Cree. (He stays busy!)

12 of 31

AUNT GIGI

Gigi Hadid/ Instagram

Gigi Hadid loves to get silly with her niece, Coco, and nephew, Colton, the children of her older half-sister, Marielle Hadid.

13 of 31

AUNT SOLANGE

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Pictured here absolutely slaying with Blue Ivy, Solange is also auntie to Rumi and Sir who are, unfortunately, rarely photographed. 

14 of 31

AUNT BEYONCÉ & UNCLE JAY-Z

What would it be like to have the King of Hip Hop and the Queen of, well, everything, for an aunt and uncle? Just ask Solange’s son, Julez! 

15 of 31

AUNTS JESSICA & ASHLEE

Jessica Simpson / Instagram

The sisters love to spend time together with their kiddos, and Jessica’s daughter Maxi is super sweet to her cousin Jagger. 

16 of 31

AUNT TRACEE

Tracee Ellis Ross/ Instagram

Talk about a star-studded family get-together! Jagger, whose dad is Evan Ross, not only gets to spend time with Aunt Jessica Simpson, but also with her Aunt Tracee Ellis Ross. 

17 of 31

UNCLE JOE

Joe Jonas/ Instagram

Kevin Jonas’ daughters, Valentina and Alena, love cuddling up with Uncle Joe.

18 of 31

AUNT SOPHIE

Sophie Turner/ Instagram

Now that she has joined the Jonas family, Sophie Turner can teach Valentina and Alena to be Queens of the North. 

19 of 31

AUNT SOPHIE

Sophie Turner/ Instagram

It shouldn’t be too hard — Valentina and Alena love her already! 

20 of 31

UNCLE NICK

Nick Jonas/ Instagram

This photo of Nick with his niece Valentina is as sweet as cotton candy. Also, who could forget that time Alena ambushed her uncle on the red carpet with a video asking, “Who are you dating?”

21 of 31

AUNT PRIYANKA

Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram

According to Kevin Jonas, it took a little convincing for Valentina to warm up to her new Aunt Priyanka. Apparently she is “very connected” to her Uncle Nick and got hilariously territorial

22 of 31

AUNT PRIYANKA

Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram

But now that Chopra Jonas is officially part of the family, she’s bonding like crazy with her nieces. 

23 of 31

UNCLE CHANCE

Chance The Rapper / Instagram

Chance the Rapper was beaming with pride when he met his nephew, “the first boy of the next line.” Baby Charlie also inspired Uncle Chance to quit smoking. That cuteness works wonders!

24 of 31

AUNT RIHANNA

Rihanna/ Instagram

Rihanna loves her niece Majesty, whom she calls her “lil oxtail!”

25 of 31

UNCLE NIALL

Niall Horan/ Instagram

Niall Horan became an uncle back in 2013 to Theo, who is now all grown up and totally adorable

26 of 31

AUNT NIKKI

Nikki Bella / Instagram

Birdie is frequently featured on her Aunt Nikki Bella’s Instagram. The reality star says her adorable niece is “magical, sweet, loving and adventurous.”

27 of 31

UNCLE WELLS

Wells Adams/ Instagram

Wells Adams AKA “Uncle Bub” used his sweet nephew to “actively destroy” fiancée Sarah Hyland’s ovaries on Instagram.

28 of 31

AUNT PARIS

Nicky Hilton/ Instagram

Don’t let the picture fool you: Paris Hilton is a doting aunt to nieces Julia and Teddy Rothschild, sister Nicky Hilton’s kids.

29 of 31

AUNT KATE & UNCLE OLIVER

Kate Hudson/ Instagram

Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver kept their families close on a ski trip together. 

30 of 31

ROYAL AUNTS AND UNCLES

Man, we would give anything to be invited to family dinner with the royal family. You just know that Prince Harry is the cool uncle. 

