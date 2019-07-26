Happy National Aunt & Uncle's Day! These Stars Are Obsessed with Their Nieces and Nephews

AUNT KENDALL
Jenner may be the only Kardashian who doesn’t have kids of her own yet, but she is a natural when it comes to her nieces and nephews. Here she is taking care of business with Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest, son Reign.
And snuggled up to sis Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi.
AUNT KHLOÉ
Affectionately known as Aunt KoKo, Khloé has a special bond with her nieces and nephews. Here she is matching with Reign and Mason, Kourtney’s sons.
Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, even got a haircut inspired by her aunt.
All of the kids just flock to KoKo! From left to right we have Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, Kim’s daughter, Chicago, her own baby girl, True, and brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream.
AUNT KIM
The mother of four is also an aunt of six! Here she is giving Khloé’s daughter True a little love.
AUNT KOURTNEY
Kourtney and Kim’s daughters North and Penelope are the best of friends.
UNCLE TAHJ
Tahj Mowry should get an award for Uncle of the Year. Here he is with his niece, sister Tia’s daughter, Cairo.
And acting goofy with Tamera’s son, Aden.
And giving Tamera’s daughter, Ariah, a lift.
And taking a dip with Tia’s son, Cree. (He stays busy!)
AUNT GIGI
Gigi Hadid loves to get silly with her niece, Coco, and nephew, Colton, the children of her older half-sister, Marielle Hadid.
AUNT SOLANGE
Pictured here absolutely slaying with Blue Ivy, Solange is also auntie to Rumi and Sir who are, unfortunately, rarely photographed.
AUNT BEYONCÉ & UNCLE JAY-Z
What would it be like to have the King of Hip Hop and the Queen of, well, everything, for an aunt and uncle? Just ask Solange’s son, Julez!
AUNTS JESSICA & ASHLEE
The sisters love to spend time together with their kiddos, and Jessica’s daughter Maxi is super sweet to her cousin Jagger.
AUNT TRACEE
Talk about a star-studded family get-together! Jagger, whose dad is Evan Ross, not only gets to spend time with Aunt Jessica Simpson, but also with her Aunt Tracee Ellis Ross.
UNCLE JOE
Kevin Jonas’ daughters, Valentina and Alena, love cuddling up with Uncle Joe.
AUNT SOPHIE
Now that she has joined the Jonas family, Sophie Turner can teach Valentina and Alena to be Queens of the North.
It shouldn’t be too hard — Valentina and Alena love her already!
UNCLE NICK
This photo of Nick with his niece Valentina is as sweet as cotton candy. Also, who could forget that time Alena ambushed her uncle on the red carpet with a video asking, “Who are you dating?”
AUNT PRIYANKA
According to Kevin Jonas, it took a little convincing for Valentina to warm up to her new Aunt Priyanka. Apparently she is “very connected” to her Uncle Nick and got hilariously territorial.
But now that Chopra Jonas is officially part of the family, she’s bonding like crazy with her nieces.
UNCLE CHANCE
Chance the Rapper was beaming with pride when he met his nephew, “the first boy of the next line.” Baby Charlie also inspired Uncle Chance to quit smoking. That cuteness works wonders!
AUNT RIHANNA
Rihanna loves her niece Majesty, whom she calls her “lil oxtail!”
UNCLE NIALL
Niall Horan became an uncle back in 2013 to Theo, who is now all grown up and totally adorable.
AUNT NIKKI
Birdie is frequently featured on her Aunt Nikki Bella’s Instagram. The reality star says her adorable niece is “magical, sweet, loving and adventurous.”
UNCLE WELLS
Wells Adams AKA “Uncle Bub” used his sweet nephew to “actively destroy” fiancée Sarah Hyland’s ovaries on Instagram.
AUNT PARIS
Don’t let the picture fool you: Paris Hilton is a doting aunt to nieces Julia and Teddy Rothschild, sister Nicky Hilton’s kids.
AUNT KATE & UNCLE OLIVER
Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver kept their families close on a ski trip together.
ROYAL AUNTS AND UNCLES
Man, we would give anything to be invited to family dinner with the royal family. You just know that Prince Harry is the cool uncle.