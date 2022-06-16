Aliza Kelly dissects what makes these A-list BFFs such a match made in the cosmos

A Celeb Astrologer Explains Why These Celeb Best Friendships Are Written in the Stars

Do opposites attract? This week, celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly tackles the age-old question when examining iconic celebrity pairs of best friends. Her conclusion? Opposites definitely attract, but sharing similar moons can help emotionally ground a relationship too.

Rapper Snoop Dogg and TV personality Martha Stewart attend The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on March 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

First up: Martha Stewart's "boss" Leo sun contrasts Snoop Dog's "airy Libra sun and Taurus rising," allowing him to bring "both levity and humor to that [her] go-getter aggressive attitude," says Kelly.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

What's Written in the Stars for Martha and Snoop: The two must share a "lovely, very balanced friendship."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jack Harlow Drake Churchill Downs Credit: Jack Harlow/Youtube

Kelly called this year's "most iconic BFFs" a "merman" pair, since all of the water signs are represented in this friendship: Jack Harlow and Drake. Kelly also sees that Harlow's "go-with the flow vibe" will likely guide him "through many transformations as an artist because he is very easily influenced." Harlow's Pisces' sun "perfectly complements Drake's Scorpio sun and Cancer moon."

What's Written in the Stars for Jack and Drake: "I can totally see why these two little emo boys make the best of friends," and speculates that their friendship is very "creatively inspiring for them both."

Los Angeles, CA - Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber look stunning as they arrive at Stassie's birthday party in Hollywood. Credit: BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's supermodel friendship "totally checks out." Kelly explained that "the moon rules your emotions," meaning that it can play a momentous role in establishing and maintaining relationships. Although Bieber's time of birth has not been confirmed, according to moon charts, it is most probable that she is a Taurus moon, thereby matching Jenner's, while Bieber's more "fiery" Sagittarius sun counteracts Jenner's "secretive" Scorpio sun.

What's Written in the Stars for Kendall and Hailey: "Kendall cools Hailey down and Hailey fires Kendall up" leading to a "super grounded" friendship.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Matt Damon and Ben Affleck | Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's signs oppose each other. "Ben's Leo sun opposes Matt's Aquarius rising and Ben's Cancer rising opposes Matt's Capricorn moon," explained Kelly.

In astrology, much like the old adage, opposite signs can be positive and even creative for relationships, as Kelly says they "want to reach the same destination but have different ways of getting there."

What's Written in the Stars for Matt and Ben: The two "go together like ketchup on a hotdog at a Red Sox game."

Mariska Hargitay; Chris Meloni Credit: Greg Allen/Shutterstock

Dun dun: No investigation needed here, because it's apparent Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni are born to be BFFs. They are both "no nonsense, no bull----, extremely hard working, ambitious, Capricorn risings." They two share "Venus ruled moons" meaning that they process emotions similarly.

What's Written in the Stars for Mariska and Chris: The two "can connect on all things serious," both on set and in the real world.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Credit: Selena Gomez/instagram

When trying to analyze Taylor Swift's signs, Kelly puts a call out to all Swifties to help confirm the time and location of Swift's birth to help get her chart nailed down. But regardless, Swift and Selena Gomez can "easily relate" given that Gomez's Cancer sun feels "seen and nurtured by Taylor's Cancer moon." Between Taylor's "bright Sag sun and Selena's gorgeous Leo rising, fire signs represent!"