The latest viral craze has given celebs and normies alike the chance to flaunt how far they’ve come (or not) in the last decade. Using #10YearChallenge, users across Twitter, Instagram and beyond have shared side-by-side comparisons showcasing their glow-ups. So, have things really changed since 2009? Let’s investigate:
Brie Larson
Now an Oscar-winning actress, the Captain Marvel star seems to have finally gotten her priorities straight.
Justin Baldoni
Baldoni’s younger self looks suspiciously like a certain Riverdale star.
Padma Lakshmi
One decade just wasn’t enough for the Top Chef host.
Kiernan Shipka & January Jones
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star shared pictures alongside her former Mad Men mama.
Busy Philipps
The Busy Tonight host posed with daughter Birdie, now 10.Caitlyn Jenner
“Be authentic to yourself,” the Olympic champion urged her followers.
Trevor Noah
The Daily Show host has adopted a more sophisticated style in his 30s.
Alison Brie
The GLOW-up is very real.
Elizabeth Banks
The actress/director shared important results of her years-long scientific study.
Kate Beckinsale
Beckinsale has moved on from budget makeup routines.
Isla Fisher
Thanks to her three kids, a lot has changed for Fisher over the last decade.
Janet Jackson & Keshia Knight Pulliam
“I guess time has been kind to both of us … #MoreLikeTwentyFiveYears,” Pulliam captioned the comparison on her page.
Tyra Banks
As expected, Banks’ smize game has only gotten stronger over the years.
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos
The husband and wife duo have literally gotten closer.
Amy Schumer
Schumer decided a shot of Charlize Theron in Monster would be a suitable substitute for her 10-years-ago self.
Gabrielle Union
Union also amped things up to a 20-year challenge, making us all even more desperate to know her secrets.
Madonna
According to Madonna, “#thechallengeissurviving.”Ellen DeGeneres
DeGeneres was fixated on one small detail about herself.
Kate Hudson
Apart from the buzzcut, Hudson hasn’t changed much at all.
Nicki Minaj
Ten years later and the Barbie vibes are still going strong.
Lori Loughlin
As John Stamos pointed out, it’s kind of unfair that Loughlin and her seemingly perfect skin get to participate.
Diplo
Diplo seized the opportunity to further confuse his and James Van Der Beek’s identities.
Chance the Rapper
If we didn’t know better, we’d totally believe Chance starred in Are We There Yet?
Jessica Biel
Not everyone believes blondes have more fun.
Jerry O’Connell & Corey Feldman
The former child stars are still happy to be standing by each other.
Ryan Seacrest
Seacrest’s childhood picture proves just how much the right hair products can change your life.
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi
Now a mom, Polizzi might be finished with her days of stumbling around on New Jersey beaches. Maybe.
Reese Witherspoon
Are we entirely sure Witherspoon isn’t a vampire?
Viola Davis
And Davis isn’t either?
Steve Aoki
The DJ is doing his best to turn into a karate guru.
Christina Aguilera
Despite a penchant for getting “Dirrty,” Aguilera has long been a fan of pure, white looks.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
It’s always nice to see someone fulfill their dream of growing up to be Frances Conroy.
Robert & Bindi Irwin
The Australian animal lovers may never be dethroned as the reigning cutest siblings alive.