The latest viral craze has given celebs and normies alike the chance to flaunt how far they’ve come (or not) in the last decade. Using #10YearChallenge, users across Twitter, Instagram and beyond have shared side-by-side comparisons showcasing their glow-ups. So, have things really changed since 2009? Let’s investigate:

Brie Larson

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now an Oscar-winning actress, the Captain Marvel star seems to have finally gotten her priorities straight.

Justin Baldoni

Baldoni’s younger self looks suspiciously like a certain Riverdale star.

Padma Lakshmi

One decade just wasn’t enough for the Top Chef host.

Kiernan Shipka & January Jones

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star shared pictures alongside her former Mad Men mama.

Busy Philipps

The Busy Tonight host posed with daughter Birdie, now 10.

“Be authentic to yourself,” the Olympic champion urged her followers.

Trevor Noah

The Daily Show host has adopted a more sophisticated style in his 30s.

Alison Brie

The GLOW-up is very real.

Elizabeth Banks

The actress/director shared important results of her years-long scientific study.

Kate Beckinsale

Beckinsale has moved on from budget makeup routines.

Isla Fisher

Thanks to her three kids, a lot has changed for Fisher over the last decade.

Janet Jackson & Keshia Knight Pulliam

“I guess time has been kind to both of us … #MoreLikeTwentyFiveYears,” Pulliam captioned the comparison on her page.

Tyra Banks

As expected, Banks’ smize game has only gotten stronger over the years.

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

The husband and wife duo have literally gotten closer.

Amy Schumer

Schumer decided a shot of Charlize Theron in Monster would be a suitable substitute for her 10-years-ago self.

Gabrielle Union

Union also amped things up to a 20-year challenge, making us all even more desperate to know her secrets.

Madonna

According to Madonna, “#thechallengeissurviving.”

DeGeneres was fixated on one small detail about herself.

Kate Hudson

Apart from the buzzcut, Hudson hasn’t changed much at all.

Nicki Minaj

Ten years later and the Barbie vibes are still going strong.

Lori Loughlin

As John Stamos pointed out, it’s kind of unfair that Loughlin and her seemingly perfect skin get to participate.

Diplo

Diplo seized the opportunity to further confuse his and James Van Der Beek’s identities.

Chance the Rapper

If we didn’t know better, we’d totally believe Chance starred in Are We There Yet?

Jessica Biel

Not everyone believes blondes have more fun.

Jerry O’Connell & Corey Feldman

The former child stars are still happy to be standing by each other.

Ryan Seacrest

Seacrest’s childhood picture proves just how much the right hair products can change your life.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

Now a mom, Polizzi might be finished with her days of stumbling around on New Jersey beaches. Maybe.

Reese Witherspoon

Are we entirely sure Witherspoon isn’t a vampire?

Viola Davis

And Davis isn’t either?

Steve Aoki

The DJ is doing his best to turn into a karate guru.

Christina Aguilera

Despite a penchant for getting “Dirrty,” Aguilera has long been a fan of pure, white looks.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

It’s always nice to see someone fulfill their dream of growing up to be Frances Conroy.

Robert & Bindi Irwin

The Australian animal lovers may never be dethroned as the reigning cutest siblings alive.