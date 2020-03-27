The Cutest Photos of Celebrities (and Their Kids) with the Easter Bunny Through the Years
Look through these photos of celebs with the Easter Bunny for little bit of hoppiness!
Chrissy Teigen
Somebunny's feeling frisky! At Chrissy's house, the Easter bunny brings rosé (and possibly conceals "my bunny" John Legend inside the suit).
Gwyneth Paltrow
Paltrow took this eggs-cellent photo with the big bunny himself in 2018.
Alyssa Milano
A young Milano was hoppy to be with the Easter Bunny in this throwback photo.
Luna Stephens
Baby Luna — daughter of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen — was egg-cited to meet the Easter Bunny in 2017!
John Stamos
Stamos captioned this 2015 photo, "Somewhere there's many little bunnies running around today. Happy Easter."
Hilary & Haylie Duff
Recognize these famous sisters? The Duffs were two Peeps in a pod in this throwback posted by Hilary.
Frankie Kopelman
Drew Barrymore's older daughter looked egg-stremely delighted to meet the Easter Bunny with her mom.
George W. Bush
Everybunny needs to see this photo of George W. Bush snuggling with the Easter Bunny at the White House Easter Egg Roll in 2008.
Nick & Vanessa Lachey
The Lachey family hopped into a photo with the bunny in 2017.
Liam James Tell
Lauren Conrad's son Liam (with husband William Tell) looked sweet as a Cadbury egg while hanging out with the Easter Bunny in 2018.
Willow & Jameson Hart
Pink and Carey Hart's kiddos were egg-stra cute when they hung out with the Easter Bunny in 2018.
The Baldwins
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin took their kids to see the Easter Bunny, but they weren't hoppy with their photos. "Well...we tried," Hilaria captioned a photo of her family in 2017.
Bethenny Frankel
Frankel had fun in the sun with the Easter Bunny in 2019.
Will Smith
Back in the day, Smith showed his son Trey that, when it comes to dressing up for an event, no bunny does it better than him.
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
Snooki had a bunny in the oven in 2019 when she posed with the Easter Bunny and her kiddos, Giovanna and Lorenzo.
Future Jr.
Chick out little Future's big smile when he met the Easter Bunny with his mom, Ciara, in 2017.