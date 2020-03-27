The Cutest Photos of Celebrities (and Their Kids) with the Easter Bunny Through the Years

Look through these photos of celebs with the Easter Bunny for little bit of hoppiness!

By Andrea Wurzburger
Updated April 04, 2021 01:45 PM

1 of 16

Chrissy Teigen

Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Somebunny's feeling frisky! At Chrissy's house, the Easter bunny brings rosé (and possibly conceals "my bunny" John Legend inside the suit).

2 of 16

Gwyneth Paltrow

Credit: gwyneth paltrow/instagram

Paltrow took this eggs-cellent photo with the big bunny himself in 2018. 

3 of 16

Alyssa Milano

Credit: alyssa milano/Instagram

A young Milano was hoppy to be with the Easter Bunny in this throwback photo. 

4 of 16

Luna Stephens

Credit: Luna Stephens/instagram

Baby Luna — daughter of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen — was egg-cited to meet the Easter Bunny in 2017! 

5 of 16

John Stamos

Credit: John Stamos/Instagram

Stamos captioned this 2015 photo, "Somewhere there's many little bunnies running around today. Happy Easter."

6 of 16

Hilary & Haylie Duff

Credit: Hilary Duff/Instagram

Recognize these famous sisters? The Duffs were two Peeps in a pod in this throwback posted by Hilary. 

7 of 16

Frankie Kopelman 

Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty

Drew Barrymore's older daughter looked egg-stremely delighted to meet the Easter Bunny with her mom.

8 of 16

George W. Bush 

Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Everybunny needs to see this photo of George W. Bush snuggling with the Easter Bunny at the White House Easter Egg Roll in 2008. 

9 of 16

Nick & Vanessa Lachey 

Credit: vanessa lachey/instagram

The Lachey family hopped into a photo with the bunny in 2017.

10 of 16

Liam James Tell 

Credit: lauren conrad/instagram

Lauren Conrad's son Liam (with husband William Tell) looked sweet as a Cadbury egg while hanging out with the Easter Bunny in 2018. 

11 of 16

Willow & Jameson Hart

Credit: pink/instagram

Pink and Carey Hart's kiddos were egg-stra cute when they hung out with the Easter Bunny in 2018.  

12 of 16

The Baldwins 

Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin took their kids to see the Easter Bunny, but they weren't hoppy with their photos. "Well...we tried," Hilaria captioned a photo of her family in 2017. 

13 of 16

Bethenny Frankel

Credit: Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

Frankel had fun in the sun with the Easter Bunny in 2019. 

14 of 16

Will Smith 

Credit: Will Smith/Instagram

Back in the day, Smith showed his son Trey that, when it comes to dressing up for an event, no bunny does it better than him.

15 of 16

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Credit: Snooki/Instagram

Snooki had a bunny in the oven in 2019 when she posed with the Easter Bunny and her kiddos, Giovanna and Lorenzo.

16 of 16

Future Jr. 

Credit: Ciara/Instagram

Chick out little Future's big smile when he met the Easter Bunny with his mom, Ciara, in 2017. 

