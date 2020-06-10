Celebrities Who Share the Same Last Name But Aren't Related
These celebs may not be family, but they're linked through their last names
Gaten Matarazzo
Sure his on-screen life is all about the upside down, but the Stranger Things star is not the son of ...
Heather Matarazzo
... who posted a hilarious TikTok in July 2022 about fans thinking she is the actor's mom. And interestingly enough, Gaten's mother is in fact named Heather.
Mandy Moore
The This Is Us star and singer of such iconic early 2000s hits as "Candy" and "Crush," isn't related to...
Demi Moore
...the star of films like G.I. Jane and Indecent Proposal.
Denzel Washington
Is many things - an actor, director, producer - but he is not related to...
Kerry Washington
...though both are amazing actors.
Mario Lopez
The Access Hollywood host (and former Saved By The Bell heartthrob) is not related to...
Jennifer Lopez
...a.k.a Jenny from the Block. This Lopez is a multi-talented actress, singer and dancer.
Kristen Stewart
The actress, who got her big break from the Twilight films, is not related to...
Martha Stewart
...the Queen of the Kitchen. However we have a feeling Kristen wishes Martha was her aunt so she could go over for dinner.
Jennifer Hudson
The actress and voice of a generation isn't related to...
Kate Hudson
The actress and Fabletics founder may not be related to Jennifer, but she does come from a famous family.
Matthew Perry
The Friends actor shares a last name with...
Katy Perry
...the singer and American Idol host. Fun fact: Katy's real last name is Hudson - Perry is her mom's maiden name.
Michael Keaton
This Keaton is in the Batman club, but he's not related to...
Diane Keaton
...this Keaton, who was a member of The First Wives Club.
Drake Bell
"It's gonna take some time to realize..." that this Bell is not related to ...
Kristen Bell
... this Bell, the Good Place actress and totally relatable mom of two.
Cindy Crawford
This Crawford is a runway icon and legendary supermodel.
Joan Crawford
And this Crawford is a prolific actress, but the two aren't relatives.
Paul McCartney
This McCartney wrote classics like "Hey Jude" and "Blackbird."
Jesse McCartney
Meanwhile, this (unrelated) McCartney wrote the instant classic among millennials, "Beautiful Soul."
Drew Carey
The comedian shares a last name with...
Mariah Carey
...the elusive chanteuse herself!
Jennifer Lawrence
The Academy Award-winning actress shares a last name with (but no relation to) ...
Martin Lawrence
M. Law has no relation to J. Law.
Diane Lane
The Serenity actress shares a last name with ...
Nathan Lane
... the talented star of both screen and stage.
Cody Simpson
The Aussie singer is not related to ...
Jessica Simpson
Though they are both blond singers, we forgive you for assuming.