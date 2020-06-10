Celebrities Who Share the Same Last Name But Aren't Related

These celebs may not be family, but they're linked through their last names

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated July 28, 2022 03:35 PM

Gaten Matarazzo

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Sure his on-screen life is all about the upside down, but the Stranger Things star is not the son of ... 

Heather Matarazzo

Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty

... who posted a hilarious TikTok in July 2022 about fans thinking she is the actor's mom. And interestingly enough, Gaten's mother is in fact named Heather. 

Mandy Moore

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

The This Is Us star and singer of such iconic early 2000s hits as "Candy" and "Crush," isn't related to...

Demi Moore

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

...the star of films like G.I. Jane and Indecent Proposal.

Denzel Washington

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Is many things - an actor, director, producer - but he is not related to...

Kerry Washington

Credit: George Pimentel/Getty

...though both are amazing actors.

Mario Lopez

The Access Hollywood host (and former Saved By The Bell heartthrob) is not related to...

Jennifer Lopez

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

...a.k.a Jenny from the Block. This Lopez is a multi-talented actress, singer and dancer. 

Kristen Stewart

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

The actress, who got her big break from the Twilight films, is not related to...

Martha Stewart

Credit: Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic

...the Queen of the Kitchen. However we have a feeling Kristen wishes Martha was her aunt so she could go over for dinner. 

Jennifer Hudson

Credit: Splash

The actress and voice of a generation isn't related to...

Kate Hudson

Credit: Courtesy of Harry Winston

The actress and Fabletics founder may not be related to Jennifer, but she does come from a famous family.

Matthew Perry

Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

The Friends actor shares a last name with...

Katy Perry

Credit: Mike Owen-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

...the singer and American Idol host. Fun fact: Katy's real last name is Hudson - Perry is her mom's maiden name.

Michael Keaton

Credit: Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

This Keaton is in the Batman club, but he's not related to...

Diane Keaton

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

...this Keaton, who was a member of The First Wives Club

Drake Bell

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

"It's gonna take some time to realize..." that this Bell is not related to ...

Kristen Bell

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

... this Bell, the Good Place actress and totally relatable mom of two.

Cindy Crawford

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

This Crawford is a runway icon and legendary supermodel. 

Joan Crawford

Credit: SNAP/REX/Shutterstock

And this Crawford is a prolific actress, but the two aren't relatives.

Paul McCartney

This McCartney wrote classics like "Hey Jude" and "Blackbird."

Jesse McCartney

Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Meanwhile, this (unrelated) McCartney wrote the instant classic among millennials, "Beautiful Soul." 

Drew Carey

Credit: Bret Hartman/Courtesy CBS

The comedian shares a last name with...

Mariah Carey

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

...the elusive chanteuse herself! 

Jennifer Lawrence

Credit: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

The Academy Award-winning actress shares a last name with (but no relation to) ...

Martin Lawrence

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

M. Law has no relation to J. Law. 

Diane Lane

Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty

The Serenity actress shares a last name with ... 

Nathan Lane

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

... the talented star of both screen and stage.

Cody Simpson

The Aussie singer is not related to ... 

Jessica Simpson

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Though they are both blond singers, we forgive you for assuming. 

