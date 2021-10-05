See the Most Gourd-geous Photos of Celebrities with Pumpkins
As spooky season rolls in, so do the pumpkin patch photoshoots. See Jennifer Garner, Vanessa Hudgens and more stars getting us pump(kin)ed up for fall!
Tiffani Thiessen
The Saved by the Bell alum celebrated National Pumpkin Day with a silly shot of her family — husband Brady Smith, daughter Harper and son Holt — all showing off their jack-o-lanterns on Instagram.
Vanessa Hudgens
The Princess Switch actress loves Halloween and isn't afraid to show it! Hudgens shared a trio of black-and-white shots of her frolicking in a pumpkin patch on Instagram. "I..." she captioned the first shot. "LOVE," read the second (can you see where this is going?). "PUMPKINS!!" she continued. Her enthusiasm is contagious!
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner: award-winning actress, mom-of-three, Instagram-cooking-show host, ballet aficionado and … pumpkin-patch owner! Garner and her family planted and harvested these pumpkins, she revealed in a delightful Instagram video in which she kisses the pumpkins and tells them she loves them.
Adrienne Bailon
To celebrate sister Claudette's birthday, the Bailon siblings hit the pumpkin patch together on Oct. 3, where they posed for a trio of sweet selfies.
Christy Carlson Romano
"You bring the 🎃 I'll bring the spice," the former Disney star captioned this shot of her showing off her fall décor.
Kourtney Kardashian
The Poosh founder went all in with her spooky seasonal decor, with towering skeletons (from The Home Depot!), elaborate skull-themed table settings and some particularly gruesome gourds. And when it comes to a love of Halloween, it seems like the pumpkin doesn't fall from from the patch: daughter Penelope is already trying out costumes!
Kylie Jenner
Taking a cue from her older sister, Jenner — who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott — got a jump start on the Halloween décor as well, setting out bowls of mini pumpkins and frosting some autumnal-themed cupcakes with daughter Stormi.
Vanessa Lachey
The NCIS: Hawai'i star is known for decorating to the max when it comes to the holidays — and Halloween is no exception! "It's October 1st and I'm READY!!! 🎃👻🕸🕷 Fall is my FAVORITE time of the year," Lachey wrote on Instagram, adding that she's excited to share some of her and husband Nick Lachey's annual traditions.