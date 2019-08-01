17 Celebrities Who’ve Spoken Candidly About Their Psoriasis

Kim Kardashian West
Kardashian West revealed her psoriasis diagnosis way back in 2011 on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Since then, she has been open and honest with her followers about her flare ups, and even came out with a line of body makeup that she uses as cover up.
Kris Jenner
A knack for business isn’t all Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West have in common. Just like her daughter, Jenner was diagnosed with psoriasis at 30 years old (the condition does have a genetic component).
La La Anthony
The actress, author and mother told PEOPLE that her pal Kim Kardashian West had a lot to do with her coming forward with her struggle with psoriasis. She says that Kim taught her “not to be afraid of it, not to be ashamed of it. It’s something that we have; it doesn’t make us any less human or weird or freaky.”
LeAnn Rimes
Singer and actress LeAnn Rimes has been candid about her struggle with psoriasis. Rimes told Health, “[Having psoriasis] has been incredibly traumatizing, it has taken a mental toll on me, but it is something that I am getting through day by day. I am slowly, slowly coming out of the hole that it puts you in.” Rimes even helped to launch a new awareness campaign, “Stop Hiding from Psoriasis” with the American Academy of Dermatology and National Psoriasis Foundation.
Cara Delevingne
If you thought the catwalk was a cake walk, think again. Delevingne says her psoriasis was worsened by her stressful modeling lifestyle. “People would put on gloves and not want to touch me because they thought it was, like, leprosy or something,” she told The Times. It’s actually one of the reasons that the model-turned-actress made the switch to the screen.
Cyndi Lauper
She may have penned “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” but fun is the opposite of how Cyndi Lauper would describe her struggle with psoriasis. The singer, songwriter and activist told PEOPLE that she “felt like the Elephant Man” after her 2010 diagnosis. She got her psoriasis under control in 2015 with the help of prescription medication and changes to her diet, and now wants people to know that they do not need to suffer alone.
Art Garfunkel
The singer, poet and actor says he has tried everything, including soaking in the Dead Sea, to get rid of his psoriasis. He explained on his website, “I’ve been told that if you float in that salty, buoyant water, it’s very good for the skin. I found it not so much therapeutic as beautiful.”
Stacy London
Stacy London’s psoriasis was so severe as a child that the What Not to Wear stylist missed most of her 6th grade school year, had to trim her hair into a crew cut, and even covered up her body with long sleeves and pants in the summer. But her psoriasis helped her to understand the people she was styling on What Not to Wear. London told Everyday Health, “It was never just about the clothes. We were using clothes to talk to people about significantly deeper personal issues. It’s not like everyone on the show had psoriasis, but they had something.”
CariDee English
CariDee may have won America’s Next Top Model in 2006, but that doesn’t mean that her path to the runway was short or easy. In fact, she struggled with psoriasis since she was diagnosed at five years old, and at one point the disease covered 70% of her body. English’s skin is now clear, thanks to medication.
Dara Torres
Olympic swimmer Dara Torres says that the chlorine in the pool actually helps her psoriasis. The twelve-time Olympic medalist is passionate about making sure that people like her are not kept out of the pool because of their condition. She told The Mighty, “I couldn’t not be confident, I had to follow my dreams and continue swimming. I couldn’t not go to the Olympics because I had psoriasis.”
Louise Roe
The TV host and lifestyle blogger told PEOPLE that her psoriasis diagnosis “knocked the confidence out of [her] for a long time and made [her] feel frustrated.” Now, with a handle on her condition, Roe looks to help others who are struggling, and even launched a website, Inside Perspective, to help people gain perspective on their diagnosis.
Jon Lovitz
The SNL alum wanted to use humor to bring awareness to his skin condition. Even though psoriasis isn’t funny, it definitely shouldn’t make people feel ashamed or embarrassed. He wrote in HuffPost, “Nobody is perfect, right? Trust me, I would know. I make fun of people for a living, remember?”
Mabelynn Capeluj
When Miss California 2013, Mabelynn Capeluj, was diagnosed with psoriasis at 16, she didn’t let it stop her from achieving her goals. Instead, she entered pageants to gain self-confidence and continues to raise awareness about the disease. She told the National Psoriasis Foundation that her experience “made [her] a stronger and better person.”
Eli Roth
They say that art imitates life and, in the case of director Eli Roth, that is absolutely true. The actor and director got the inspiration for his horror film, Cabin Fever, after a “horrible psoriasis outbreak.” Roth said that he “couldn’t walk because [his] legs were cracked and bleeding.”
Jerry Mathers
While Jerry Mathers was busy playing the titular character in Leave It to Beaver, he also had to deal with psoriasis on his heels and buttocks. His case is mild, but he told USA Today in 2012 that “it has been a source of embarrassment.”
The former Oasis frontman told a particularly funny story about a flare up back in 1994, where a few fans of the band tried to snort his psoriasis. Seriously. He explained in an interview with Noisey, “I got psoriasis so I had obviously been scratching it during the day and that, and there were little white bits and s—. They were taking it out of my hair and putting it on their gums and putting it up their f—— nose.” So, um…anyway, here’s “Wonderwall.”
Katie Lowes
The Scandal star was having “the best year” until she was diagnosed with psoriasis; Lowes told PEOPLE that she had just booked Scandal and was newly engaged (to now-husband Adam Shapiro) when she had an outbreak from her head to the upper part of her back. Though she struggled with feeling embarrassed about her diagnosis, now she “is in a really good place” and encourages others to seek treatment without shame.