17 Celebrities Who’ve Spoken Candidly About Their Psoriasis

Stacy London’s psoriasis was so severe as a child that the What Not to Wear stylist missed most of her 6th grade school year, had to trim her hair into a crew cut, and even covered up her body with long sleeves and pants in the summer. But her psoriasis helped her to understand the people she was styling on What Not to Wear. London told Everyday Health, “It was never just about the clothes. We were using clothes to talk to people about significantly deeper personal issues. It’s not like everyone on the show had psoriasis, but they had something.”