Celebrities with Matching Tattoos: See the Couples, Costars and Friends Who've Gotten Matching Ink
These stars paid permanent tribute to their friends, partners and costars with identical ink
The Suicide Squad Cast
Cast members Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne and Will Smith each took turns inking the cast and crew of the DC hit with matching "SKWAD" tattoos — and some turned out better than others.
"Everyone was spelling it as S-K-W-A-D, but I went straight from the 'S' to the 'W,'" Robbie, who stayed in character to dole out the tats, admitted about botching a cast assistant's ink on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
The Suicide Squad Cast, Pt. 2
Similarly, actor Joel Kinnaman shared that Will Smith's line work wasn't the finest. "Got my #skwad tattoo:)" he wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of a grinning Smith tattooing him. "Will has many many talents, tattooing is not one of them. It was like watching a drunk baby fly a helicopter."
Steph & Ayesha Curry
The couple have gotten matching tattoos two separate times. In 2014, the Golden State Warriors player and the cookbook author got identical sets of arrows pointing at each other. "This signifies that the past is behind us and the future is in front of us, so we stay in the middle, in the moment," Steph told Parents.
Five years later, the pair got inked again in 2019 — this time, in honor of their three children: son Canon, and daughters Ryan and Riley.
"He luhhhhh matching my swag (***these are our babies signs we have for them)," Ayesha wrote on Instagram, going on to share the meaning behind the tattoos. "Each has a deeper meaning and representation to us. Canon will always be our young wolf. Ryan our butterfly (this one makes me cry with joy just thinking about it) and Riley our horse (free spirited , which we turned into a unicorn because she's our magical first born)."
The Pretty Little Liars Cast
The cast of the hit teen thriller series commemorated the show's seven-year run with tattoos of their characters' first initials on their pointer fingers back in 2016. Lucy Hale shared a photo of the matching ink, which her costars Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Janel Parrish and Sasha Pieterse also received. "We couldn't not get tattoos to commemorate the show! And obviously on our 'shh' finger," Hale captioned the snap.
Cara Delevingne & Kaia Gerber
The BFFs cemented their "soulmate" status with identical tattoos of the word "solemate" just above — you guessed it — the soles of their feet. Gerber revealed the supermodel duo's matching tattoos in honor of Delevingne's 28th birthday in August 2020.
The Avengers Cast
In 2018, Robert Downey Jr. revealed to Entertainment Weekly that "five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo," after Scarlett Johansson suggested getting matching images of the Avengers logo to the group.
"It was Johansson's idea, and she and [Chris] Evans did it in New York," he explained. "Then their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did [Jeremy] Renner, and then we just bullied [Chris] Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it. And each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a total massacre. Each of us contributed to giving the tattoo artist the sixth tattoo that he designed for us."
Notably, one cast member opted out — and Johansson hasn't let him live it down.
"The only person who doesn't have it is Mark Ruffalo, because he's lame, basically," she playfully said on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "We tried to get him to do it. We said, 'What about if we do it in white ink? ... If we did it in water?' He just shut it down."
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Music's power couple have paid tribute to their lucky number four in more ways than one — including with matching ink of the Roman numeral "IV," which the "Formation" singer shared on Instagram in 2017. Both Bey and Jay were born on the 4th — she on September 4, 1981 and he on December 4, 1969. The pair also tied the knot on April 4, 2008. The pair didn't stop there — daughter Blue Ivy's name also incorporates their lucky number.
Hilary Duff & Alanna Masterson
Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo shared a photo of the work he did for actresses Duff and Masterson in 2014, referring to the pair as "two of the best besties I know." The matching forearm tats feature ghosts with the words "ride or die" edged along the bottom.
The Lord of the Rings Cast
The star-studded cast of the fantasy trilogy have "nine" tattooed in J.R.R. Tolkein's Elvish Tengwar script on various parts of their bodies. Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Sean Astin, and Sean Bean all commemorated their fellowship with the ink, which they recently showed off in a virtual reunion on Josh Gad's YouTube series Reunited Apart.
"It was one of those beautiful moments, where we all felt like we had been through this war, this battle, together in a lot of different ways," Monaghan told Entertainment Weekly about getting the tattoos in New Zealand with his costars. "That really brought together that family feeling."
Bloom previously shared a throwback shot of the cast showing off their matching ink at the tattoo parlor on Instagram. "tbt to when we all got tats cos we loved so much," he captioned the photo.
Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams
The Game of Thrones leading ladies and longtime BFFs got matching peach-colored tattoos of the date "07.08.09.", which is when they learned they were both cast on the hit series. "With Thrones, we were always planning since season one, if we make it all the way through we can get like a matching wolf or something," Turner explained to E! News. "We don't know if we're going to make it, so Maisie and I were like 'let's get these ones before somebody kills us or something.'" U.K.-based tattoo artist Miss Kat Paine shared a photo of the actresses in her tattoo studio.
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas
Turner also has a matching tattoo with her musician husband; each of them have part of a famous Toy Story quote on their inner wrist. Jonas' reads "to infinity," while Turner completes the Buzz Lightyear motto with "& beyond." Celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K shared a photo of the matching moment on his Instagram in 2018, while the pair were engaged.
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
The cookbook author and the singer share two sets of matching tattoos, both in honor of their children. Their first foray into getting inked took place in 2019, when the pair got each other's names and the names of their two children, daughter Luna and son Miles, in matching cursive script on their inner arms, thanks to L.A.-based celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter, a.k.a. Winter Stone.
"Hey guys please don't talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh)," Teigen joked on Instagram at the time.
The pair later returned to Winter Stone in November 2020 to memorialize their late son Jack, whom they lost after 20 weeks of pregnancy, with a similar script tattoo of his name on their wrists.