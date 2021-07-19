In 2018, Robert Downey Jr. revealed to Entertainment Weekly that "five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo," after Scarlett Johansson suggested getting matching images of the Avengers logo to the group.

"It was Johansson's idea, and she and [Chris] Evans did it in New York," he explained. "Then their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did [Jeremy] Renner, and then we just bullied [Chris] Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it. And each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a total massacre. Each of us contributed to giving the tattoo artist the sixth tattoo that he designed for us."

Notably, one cast member opted out — and Johansson hasn't let him live it down.

"The only person who doesn't have it is Mark Ruffalo, because he's lame, basically," she playfully said on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "We tried to get him to do it. We said, 'What about if we do it in white ink? ... If we did it in water?' He just shut it down."