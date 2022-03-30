Céline Dion, Ben Affleck, and More Celebrities Who Have Received Honorary Doctorate Degrees

Oprah Winfrey is a recipient of multiple honorary doctorate degrees from numerous institutions, including Ivy Leagues and international universities.

She was awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Princeton University in 2002, an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Duke University in 2009, and an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Harvard University in 2013.

The talk show star also received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of the Free State in South Africa in 2011 for her services to education in the country.