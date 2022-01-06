Celebrities Who Died in 2022
In memory of the stars we've lost so far this year
Bob Saget
Bob Saget, stand-up comedian and actor famous for his roles on Full House, How I Met Your Mother, and America's Funniest Home Videos died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65.
The comedian was reportedly found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on the afternoon of Jan. 9 following a performance in Jacksonville, Fla., the night before.
Following news of his death, the late Full House star's family released a statement.
"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," reads the statement. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."
Saget leaves behind wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — who he shares with first wife Sherri Kramer.
Michael Lang
Michael Lang, the co-creator and organizer of Woodstock, died on Jan. 8 following a battle with cancer, according to a family spokesperson. He was 77.
Lang had been diagnosed with a rare form of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, per a statement obtained by PEOPLE. The famed concert promoter died at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City on Saturday.
In addition to the original Woodstock Music and Art Fair in 1969, Lang helped create and organize follow-up events Woodstock '94 and Woodstock '99.
Marilyn Bergman
Marilyn Bergman, a lyricist who has won multiple Oscars, Emmys, and Grammys — and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame — died in the early hours of Jan. 8 at the age of 93.
Bergman died at her home in Los Angeles surrounded by husband and songwriting partner Alan Bergman and daughter Julie.
Marilyn's cause of death has been revealed as respiratory failure, though it was not related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The musician is now survived by Alan, 96, Julie, son-in-law iLan Azoulai, and granddaughter Emily Sender.
Sidney Poitier
The legendary actor, who was the first Black man to win a Best Actor Oscar, died on Jan. 6. He was 94.
Born in Miami, Poitier was raised in his native Bahamas, on a rural farm with no electricity or running water. He later moved to Harlem, washing dishes to pay his way.
He went on to serve in the Army before joining the American Negro Theater, where he traded janitorial services for dramatic arts training. His career began on Broadway, with a role in Lysistrata.
His breakthrough big screen role was as Dr. Brooks in 1950's racial drama No Way Out. He went on to star in countless films, earning prestigious awards and accolades including the Best Actor Academy Award for his turn in Lilies of the Field. Other iconic films of his include To Sir With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, which continued to interrogate themes of race and class.
Outside of his acting, Poitier explored those same issues offscreen as an active participant in the Civil Rights Movement. He later served as the Ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan from 1997 to 2007.
He was married twice: first to Juanita Hardy, from 1950 until 1965, and then to Joanna Shimkus, whom he wed in 1976 and remained married to until his death. He leaves behind Shimkus as well as five daughters: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Anika and Sydney. His daughter Gina Poitier died in 2018.
Peter Bogdanovich
The writer and director, best known for his classic films like 1971's The Last Picture Show and 1973's Paper Moon, died at home on Jan. 6. He was 82.
His daughter Antonia confirmed to The New York Times and The Hollywood Reporter that the filmmaker died of natural causes.
Bogdanovich earned Academy Award nods for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for The Last Picture Show, and famously directed A-listers including Cher, Sam Elliott, Laura Dern, Jennifer Aniston and more.
He is survived by daughters Antonia and Sashy. He shared both children with ex-wife Polly Platt (who died in 2011 at age 72). After splitting from Platt, he went on to date Dorothy Stratten in 1980, who was soon after murdered by her estranged husband. He remained close to her family and later wed her younger sister Louise in 1988. The pair divorced in 2001.
Kim Mi-soo
The Snowdrop actress died on Jan. 5. She was 29.
News of her death was confirmed by her agency, Landscape Entertainment, who reported that she passed away "suddenly." A cause of death has yet to be provided.
"Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5," her agency said in a statement, according to Variety. "The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace."
PEOPLE has reached out to Mi-soo's agency for comment.
Mi-soo portrayed student activist Yeo Jung-min in the Korean series, which was announced as a Disney+ original program in October.
In addition to her role in Snowdrop, Mi-soo also appeared on the television series Into the Ring and Hi Bye, Mama!, as well as the 2019 films Kyungmi's World and Memories, according to Variety.
Joan Copeland
The Broadway actress died at her home in New York City on Jan. 4, Deadline reported. She was 99.
A cause of death has not yet been reported. Copeland, the younger sister of legendary playwright Arthur Miller, began her acting career in the 1940s before becoming one of the original members of the prestigious Actors Studio.
She earned a number of awards and nominations over the years, including the Drama Desk Award and an Obie Award.
In addition to her work on stage, Copeland had some roles on the small screen as well, in titles ranging from Love of Life and Law & Order to All in the Family, Chicago Hope, NYPD Blue and ER.
Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff
The French TV stars and twin brothers died of COVID-19 within days of each other.
Igor died on Jan. 3, just six days after Grichka died Dec. 28, according to CBS. The brothers were 72 years old.
BBC reported that the brothers, who were hospitalized in mid-December 2021, had not received the COVID-19 vaccine.
The twins are best known for their late '70s TV show Temps X, which explored science fiction in layman's terms. The series ran until 1987. The pair went on to write doctoral theses in mathematics and physics, which were largely dismissed by academics, according to CBS.
Jay Weaver
Weaver, a member of the Christian band Big Daddy Weave, died of COVID-19 complications on Jan. 2. He was 42.
Jay's brother and fellow band member Mike confirmed Jay's death in a video shared to the band's social media.
"Thank you so much for all your prayers for my brother," Mike said. "You have walked with him through a huge fight, and I'm so sorry to bring this news but I'm also excited to celebrate where he is right now. My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago due to complications due to COVID-19."
The musical group formed in 1998 after they met at the University of Mobile in Alabama.
Big Daddy Weave has had several number one songs on the contemporary Christian radio charts, including "My Story" and "I Know."
Dan Reeves
Reeves, a former NFL running back and coach, died on Jan. 1 "due to complications from a long illness," according to his family. He was 77.
"Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA," the family said in a statement released through former Atlanta Falcons media relations director Aaron Salkin, according to the Associated Press.
"His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community," they added.
After his time playing as a running back for the Dallas Cowboys, Reeves went on to coach the Denver Broncos from 1981-1992 and the Atlanta Falcons from 1997 to 2003. He led the Falcons to their first-ever Super Bowl in 1999.
The NFL legend, who is the only person in history to play and coach in multiple Super Bowls, also served as head coach for the New York Giants from 1993 to 1996. He earned the NFL's Coach of the Year award twice, in 1993 and 1998.