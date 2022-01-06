Bob Saget, stand-up comedian and actor famous for his roles on Full House, How I Met Your Mother, and America's Funniest Home Videos died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65.

The comedian was reportedly found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on the afternoon of Jan. 9 following a performance in Jacksonville, Fla., the night before.

Following news of his death, the late Full House star's family released a statement.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," reads the statement. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Saget leaves behind wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — who he shares with first wife Sherri Kramer.