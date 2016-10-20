15 Celebrity Duos Who Were Roommates Before Becoming Famous
Did they know when they were splitting the utility bills that these soon-to-be-celebrity roomies were destined for greatness?
Rashida Jones & Oliver Hudson
In addition to their perfect bone structure and great senses of humor, Rashida and Oliver have one key thing in common: Famous families. (Her parents are Quincy Jones and Peggy Lipton; his are Goldie Hawn and BIll Hudson.)
So it's no wonder they totally hit it off when they lived together: Rashida recent commented on a silly Instagram post of Oliver singing around the house, "[Oliver's wife Erinn] walking by unbothered is a reminder of how often this happens but as your former roommate I really miss this."
Brad Pitt & Jason Priestley
Before they were two of the '90s most A-list heartthrobs, the duo were roommates in L.A. In Jason Priestley: A Memoir, the Beverly Hills 90210 star recalled that they used to have competitions over who could go the longest without showering or shaving.
Clearly, Pitt thought Priestley could use some religion in his life - because for Christmas in 1989, Pitt gave Priestley and their other pals monogrammed Bibles. (You'll want to hear Priestley tell it.)
Rachel Bloom & Ilana Glazer
Before hitting it big with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (for Bloom) and Broad City (for Glazer) they were just two aspiring actresses, bunking together in Brooklyn - and the two are still tight. "6 years ago we were roommates in Brooklyn and now we have tv shows," Bloom captioned a collage of photos of the two on Instagram. "@ilanusglazer is just the best."
Jamie Dornan & Eddie Redmayne
The two handsome U.K. expats crossed the pond together and shared a flat in L.A. while trying to hit it big. Dornan recalled their "desperate" early years while on The Late Late Show with James Corden, joking about the fact that they would often be sent the exact same scripts.
Connie Britton & Kirsten Gillibrand
For a summer when they were both Dartmouth students studying abroad in Beijing, the actress and the junior U.S. Senator from New York. The two have remained close, with Britton calling Gillibrand "fearless" and Gillibrand commending Britton for only taking on parts that she felt were role model-worthy. When Gillibrand competed for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Britton was vocal in her support.
Connie Britton & Lauren Graham
Gillibrand was just one of Britton's famous roommates. When the actress was just starting out in Hollywood, she and Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham camped out together in an empty house. "We lived in an empty house that we weren't supposed to be living in," Graham told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. "We had no furniture and all we ate were Rice Krispies Treats." Hey, life could be a lot worse.
They're clearly still pals: Graham wished Britton a happy birthday with an epic throwback photo of the two of them from 1999.
Holly Hunter & Frances McDormand
The Oscar-winning actresses also struck gold when they decided to be roommates in the early '80s. They were introduced through their boyfriends, who were best friends at the time.
"The four of us hit it off, and we all moved to the North Bronx," Hunter told Vulture. "We got two apartments, one for each couple. Then we broke up with our boyfriends and Fran moved in with me ... Fran's as fabulous as she seems. We had a blast."
Penn Badgley & Milo Ventimiglia
Perks of having an older roommate? Taking advantage of the privileges your age won't allow you to use. For Badgley, that was using his 10-years-older roommate Ventimiglia's ID to get past bouncers. "When I was 18, my roommate was Milo Ventimiglia, who was 28 at the time," Badgley reportedly told Bullett magazine. "I used to borrow his ID to get into bars. I've still got it somewhere." Guess that gives Ventimiglia the chillest roommate ever award.
Raven-Symoné & Lindsay Lohan
Back in their Disney darling days, Raven-Symoné and Lohan signed a lease on an apartment together. Though they were roommates on paper, they weren't exactly living with one another in practice. "She paid rent, and she was there probably three times," Symoné told Us Weekly about her former roomie. "She had her clothes in the apartment we were supposed to live in together."
Adam Sandler & Judd Apatow
The two famous funnymen shared a $900/month apartment in L.A., and in an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes Overtime, Apatow ribbed Sandler for some of his stranger roommate habits, including sleeping on a mattress without sheets and renting a car instead of buying one "for literally 12 years."
They enjoyed living together (and making monthly roomie trips to Red Lobster), but when Sandler got cast on Saturday Night Live, he relocated to N.Y.C. - but continued to pay rent on the off chance he would get fired and have to return. "He just left, like he was going to come back, but he just didn't come back," Apatow said.
Danny DeVito & Michael Douglas
The duo were roommates in N.Y.C. in the 1960s and have stayed close pals ever since. Douglas recalls it as "a magical time," though jokes that DeVito was a slob.
"Danny was sloppy," he said. "No, really, he was a great roommate. It was a magical time, We were getting paid to act!"
Dianna Agron & Lea Michele
Glee co-stars Agron and Michele were so tight on-set that they decided to live together off-set, too. The two lived together while filming the hit series, but they didn't allow any workplace drama to affect the way they felt about one another at home. "We have these smackdowns at work and come home and are like, 'Wasn't it so funny when we were fighting today? Let's make cookies!'" Michele told New York Magazine. "It works out. We're both vegans. Well, I was. I slowly dipped back into cheese."
Matt Damon 7 Men Affleck
Everyone knows that Affleck and Damon go way, way back. So it's no surprise that in their early years of fame, the two split the rent to make ends meet. However, their first endeavor as roommates ended in debt. "We rented this house on the beach in Venice and 800 people came and stayed with us and got drunk," Affleck said. "Then we ran out of money and had to get an apartment." Such is life - even for a star! Though if they lived together now, we bet these two could afford that house in Venice Beach.
Wes Anderson & Owen Wilson
Another pair in the running for coolest college roommates of all time? Wilson and Anderson, who first met in a script writing class at the University of Texas at Austin. According to Anderson, they never spoke in the class, but hit it off later and went on to be roommates. They then worked on the script for the movie that would eventually become Bottle Rocket, which Wilson starred in alongside his brother Luke.
Ryan Gosling & Justin Timberlake
When you're a child star who needs to be in L.A., but your parents need to be back home, what do you do? Get your co-star's mom to adopt you, naturally! Timberlake's mom served as Gosling's legal guardian for a few months while the two were filming The Mickey Mouse Club, which meant they had a few months as roommates.
"[Gosling's] mother had to keep her job in Canada the second year that we were on the television show and my mom was his guardian for like six months," Timberlake explained to Ellen DeGeneres. "So we actually lived together when we were that age. So we were probably a little closer that the rest of the kids that were on the show just because we had to share a bathroom."