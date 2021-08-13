Celebrities Who Were in Sororities
These celebrity women might just be your sorority sisters!
Meghan Markle
Imagine having the Duchess of Sussex as one of your sorority sisters?! Markle pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma at Northwestern, so KKGs can call her their sister!
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
The late Supreme Court Justice was also in a sorority! She was in Alpha Epsilon Phi at Cornell University.
Lucy Liu
Charlie's Angels is all about the power of sisterhood, and Liu would know about something about that: She was a Chi Omega at University of Michigan.
Connie Britton
The Friday Night Lights star was a Sigma Kappa at Dartmouth University.
Phylicia Rashad
Rashad attended Howard University, where she pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha.
Jennifer Garner
The Yes Day actress was a Pi Beta Phi at Denison University.
Jenna Dewan
Dewan was a Pi Beta Phi at the University of Southern California.
Condoleezza Rice
Alpha Chi Omegas can count themselves in good company: They've got Condoleezza Rice, the first female African-American secretary of state, as one of their sorority sisters. She joined the sorority while at the University of Denver.
Kourtney Kardashian
The eldest Kardashian was an Alpha Phi at the University of Arizona.
Hannah Brown
Roll Tide! The former Bachelorette was an Alpha Chi Omega at University of Alabama.
Sheryl Crow
The Grammy Award-winning singer was a Kappa Alpha Theta at the University of Missouri.
Hoda Kotb
The Today host pledged Delta Delta Delta at Virginia Tech.
Katie Couric
Couric and Kotb have more than just Today in common: They're sorority sisters! Couric pledged Tri-Delta while at the University of Virginia.
Carrie Underwood
Underwood is a Sigma Sigma Sigma girl! She pledged while at Northeastern State University.
Kristin Chenoweth
We bet Kristin Chenoweth was "Popular" while she was a Gamma Phi Beta at Oklahoma City University.
Bette Midler
The actress attended the University of Hawaii, where she pledged Delta Phi Epsilon.
Dionne Warwick
Warwick is an honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta.
Jamie Chung
The Lovecraft Country actress was a Kappa Kappa Gamma at UC Riverside.
Elizabeth Banks
It's no wonder that Banks — who is all about girl power —was a Delta Delta Delta at University of Pennsylvania.
Farrah Fawcett
With that hair, she was probably a highly sought-after pledge! Fawcett went Delta Delta Delta at the University of Texas.
Aretha Franklin
The late legendary singer was an honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta.
Sophie Bush
Sophie Bush rushed Kappa Kappa Gamma at the University of Southern California.
Alicia Keys
The Grammy Award-winning singer is an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha.
Mariska Hargitay
Before she was solving crime on Law & Order: SVU, Hargitay was a pledge at UCLA! She's a Kappa Gamma Gamma.
Vanessa Williams
While at Syracuse University (and before becoming Miss America!) the actress pledged Zeta Phi Beta.
Molly Sims
The model, who went to Vanderbilt University, was a Delta Delta Delta.
Kimberly Williams Paisley
The actress pledged Alpha Phi at Northwestern University, and even took a brief break from college to film Father of the Bride in 1991.
Betsey Johnson
The famed fashion designer was in Alpha Xi Delta at Syracuse University.
Wanda Sykes
Sykes was a member of Delta Sigma Theta at Hampton University.
Ali Landry
Miss America 1996 pledged Kappa Delta at the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette).
Angela Kinsey
The Office ain't got nothin' on rush week! The actress was a Chi Omega at Baylor University.
Patricia Heaton
The Everybody Loves Raymond star was a Delta Gamma at Ohio State University.
Kamala Harris
The vice president often speaks about the support and love she's always felt from her Alpha Kappa Alpha sisters at Howard University.
Elle Woods
Okay, we had to add out favorite fictional sorority girl! Reese Witherspoon may not have been in a sorority in real life, but she played one of the most famous sorority girls of our generation: Delta Nu's Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.
The film's screenwriter, Karen McCullah, was also involved in Greek life: She was an Alpha Gamma Delta.