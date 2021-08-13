Celebrities Who Were in Sororities

These celebrity women might just be your sorority sisters! 

By Andrea Wurzburger
August 13, 2021 08:01 AM

Meghan Markle

Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty

Imagine having the Duchess of Sussex as one of your sorority sisters?! Markle pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma at Northwestern, so KKGs can call her their sister! 

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Credit: Getty Images

The late Supreme Court Justice was also in a sorority! She was in Alpha Epsilon Phi at Cornell University. 

Lucy Liu

Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty

Charlie's Angels is all about the power of sisterhood, and Liu would know about something about that: She was a Chi Omega at University of Michigan. 

Connie Britton

Credit: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The Friday Night Lights star was a Sigma Kappa at Dartmouth University. 

Phylicia Rashad

Credit: NBC

Rashad attended Howard University, where she pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha. 

Jennifer Garner

Credit: OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty

The Yes Day actress was a Pi Beta Phi at Denison University. 

Jenna Dewan

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Dewan was a Pi Beta Phi at the University of Southern California. 

Condoleezza Rice

Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Alpha Chi Omegas can count themselves in good company: They've got Condoleezza Rice, the first female African-American secretary of state, as one of their sorority sisters. She joined the sorority while at the University of Denver. 

Kourtney Kardashian

The eldest Kardashian was an Alpha Phi at the University of Arizona. 

Hannah Brown

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Roll Tide! The former Bachelorette was an Alpha Chi Omega at University of Alabama. 

Sheryl Crow

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

The Grammy Award-winning singer was a Kappa Alpha Theta at the University of Missouri. 

Hoda Kotb

Credit: Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Today host pledged Delta Delta Delta at Virginia Tech. 

Katie Couric

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Couric and Kotb have more than just Today in common: They're sorority sisters! Couric pledged Tri-Delta while at the University of Virginia. 

Carrie Underwood

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Underwood is a Sigma Sigma Sigma girl! She pledged while at Northeastern State University. 

Kristin Chenoweth

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

We bet Kristin Chenoweth was "Popular" while she was a Gamma Phi Beta at Oklahoma City University. 

Bette Midler

Credit: Lars Niki/Getty

The actress attended the University of Hawaii, where she pledged Delta Phi Epsilon. 

Dionne Warwick

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Warwick is an honorary member of Zeta Phi Beta. 

Jamie Chung

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Lovecraft Country actress was a Kappa Kappa Gamma at UC Riverside. 

Elizabeth Banks

It's no wonder that Banks — who is all about girl power —was a Delta Delta Delta at University of Pennsylvania. 

Farrah Fawcett

With that hair, she was probably a highly sought-after pledge! Fawcett went Delta Delta Delta at the University of Texas. 

Aretha Franklin

Credit: Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS/Getty

The late legendary singer was an honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta. 

Sophie Bush

Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty

Sophie Bush rushed Kappa Kappa Gamma at the University of Southern California. 

Alicia Keys

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

The Grammy Award-winning singer is an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha. 

Mariska Hargitay

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Before she was solving crime on Law & Order: SVU, Hargitay was a pledge at UCLA! She's a Kappa Gamma Gamma. 

Vanessa Williams

While at Syracuse University (and before becoming Miss America!) the actress pledged Zeta Phi Beta. 

Molly Sims

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty

The model, who went to Vanderbilt University, was a Delta Delta Delta. 

Kimberly Williams Paisley

The actress pledged Alpha Phi at Northwestern University, and even took a brief break from college to film Father of the Bride in 1991. 

Betsey Johnson

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The famed fashion designer was in Alpha Xi Delta at Syracuse University. 

Wanda Sykes

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Sykes was a member of Delta Sigma Theta at Hampton University. 

Ali Landry

Credit: Pat Sullivan/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Miss America 1996 pledged Kappa Delta at the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette). 

Angela Kinsey

The Office ain't got nothin' on rush week! The actress was a Chi Omega at Baylor University. 

Patricia Heaton

Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty

The Everybody Loves Raymond star was a Delta Gamma at Ohio State University. 

Kamala Harris

Credit: Brian Cahn/ZUMA Wire/Alamy

The vice president often speaks about the support and love she's always felt from her Alpha Kappa Alpha sisters at Howard University.

Elle Woods

Credit: Tracy Bennett/MGM/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Okay, we had to add out favorite fictional sorority girl! Reese Witherspoon may not have been in a sorority in real life, but she played one of the most famous sorority girls of our generation: Delta Nu's Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. 

The film's screenwriter, Karen McCullah, was also involved in Greek life: She was an Alpha Gamma Delta. 

