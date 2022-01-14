Celebrities Who Were Girl Scouts

From politicians to Academy Award-winning actresses, the Girl Scouts have a history of some pretty awesome alumnae 

By Andrea Wurzburger January 14, 2022 12:12 PM

1 of 25

Reese Witherspoon

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

"I bet you can guess who sold the most cookies for Troop 1007," Witherspoon bragged on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of her in her adorable uniform. 
The cookies just went on sale, so if you're craving Thin Mints (or this year's new flavor!) you can support a Scout by purchasing a box or four.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Katie Couric

Credit: Katie Couric/Twitter

Couric took a walk down memory lane in 2012, sharing a photo of her in her Girl Scout uniform in 4th grade. 

3 of 25

Abigail Breslin

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Breslin was sworn into the Girl Scouts on the 20th Century Fox studio lot in 2008, just one year after being nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars.  Do you think that earned her a badge?! 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 25

Dakota Fanning

Credit: Barry King/WireImage

Dakota Fanning proudly joined the Girl Scouts at 11 years old! 

Advertisement

5 of 25

Hillary Clinton

Credit: JOHN MOTTERN/AFP via Getty

The former first lady and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton wrote of her time as a Girl Scout in her 2003 memoir Living History, sharing, "As a Brownie and then a Girl Scout, I participated in Fourth of July Parades, food drives, cookie sales and every other activity that would earn a merit badge or adult approval." 

6 of 25

Laura Bush

Credit: Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma via Getty

Laura Bush helped the Girl Scouts celebrate their 90th anniversary while First Lady of the United States, and was named Honorary National President of Girls Scouts. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 25

Michelle Obama

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

As honorary national president of the Girl Scouts 2015, Michelle Obama invited 50 Girl Scouts to camp out on the White House lawn! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 25

Mariah Carey

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

According to the Girl Scouts of America, before Mariah Carey was a superstar, she was a Scout! 

Advertisement

9 of 25

Debbie Reynolds

Credit: Getty

Actress Debbie Reynolds was a proud Girl Scout! The organization paid tribute to her and her daughter Carrie Fisher following their deaths in Dec. 2016, sharing that Reynolds "earned more than 42 badges and even joked that she wanted to become the world's oldest living Girl Scout." Reynolds was even the troop leader of her daughter ... 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 25

Carrie Fisher

Credit: Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty

...who followed in her mom's footsteps as a Girl Scout! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 25

Blythe Danner

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Actress Blythe Danner once took the vow to "always be prepared," and she passed down her love of the Girl Scouts to her daughter ... 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 25

Gwyneth Paltrow

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images

...and the Goop founder is listed on the organization's website as a famous Girl Scout alum. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 25

Meghan Markle

Credit: The Ellen Show

That's right, the Duchess of Sussex is a Girl Scout! According to the organization's blog, Prince Harry is lucky to be married to her because of her Scout values. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 25

Karlie Kloss

Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

The model and Kode with Klossy founder was also a Girl Scout! She told Teen Vogue in 2013, "I have so many fond memories of growing up with my sisters and my best friends, and selling cookies was such a big part of our year. That was the exciting part of the spring. You plan for it all year. It's such an incredible memory that I'll always have. My oldest sister is just a few years older, and my youngest sisters are twins, so all of us were in Girl Scouts at the same time. I was in my troop with my absolute best friends growing up. In my community, the Girl Scout troops were very close. It was amazing to be a part of something that was big—it was very special organization. It still is!"

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 25

Queen Latifah

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

The former Girl Scout even recorded a PSA for the organization, saying in her recording, "Not just making our mark but making a difference. Now that's a job for a Girl Scout."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 25

Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical alum became an honorary Girl Scout at the 2009 premiere of her movie Bandslam. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 25

Tyra Banks

Credit: (ABC/Christopher Willard)

The former Girl Scout (she was given the organization's Gold Award) showed her support for the organization in 2020 as they moved their cookie selling virtual. Banks tweeted, "Support our nation's youngest female entrepreneurs while social distancing!"

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 25

Robin Roberts

Credit: ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Robin Roberts tweeted in 2017, "I was a #GirlScout and I'm proud to say I'm a lifetime member!" 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 25

Barbara Walters

Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The legendary journalist was once a Girl Scout! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 25

Taylor Swift

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Swift may have grown out of her Girl Scout uniform, but she still looks after her fellow Scouts — in 2018 she gave Girl Scout troops in Northern New Jersey hundreds of free tickets to her reputation tour. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 25

Martha Stewart

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Is it any wonder that Martha Stewart is a Girl Scout? She shared, "Girl scout camp at South Mountain Retreat (in Orange, N.J.) taught me the real love of the outdoors, camaraderie and friendship." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 25

Lisa Ling

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The journalist, who was a Girl Scout in Southwest Indiana, said, "the Girl Scouts is where I became acquainted with the idea that a woman can do anything."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 25

Lucille Ball

The Girl Scouts organization honored Ball, one of their notable alumnae, during Women's History Month in 2017. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 25

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

The New York Representative was once a Girl Scout! She once tweeted, "@girlscouts is how I first practiced how to change brake fluid, start a fire, practice self-defense, recreate the NASA Challenger mission, and v importantly: learn to teach myself new skills + navigate ambiguity. There's a reason a large of Congresswomen are former scouts!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 25

Condoleezza Rice

Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Fun fact: Every female secretary of state in United States history was a Girl Scout! Rice told a group of Girl Scouts in 2008, "The most important qualities in being a leader are to have a strong sense of values and integrity, that whatever you're doing, you're doing it because you believe it's right, to not just try to do the easy thing. If everybody just did the easy thing, nothing would ever progress."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger