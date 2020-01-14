From Former Presidents to Supermodels: Celebrities Who Showed Up for Jury Duty

On Jan. 13, 2020, the 24-year-old model was called to Manhattan Supreme Court and questioned as a potential juror for the high-profile rape trial of disgraced Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein.

Hadid told the judge that she had met Weinstein and potential witness Salma Hayek, but said, “I think I am still able to keep an open mind on the facts,” according to Buzzfeed News.

Hadid made it through the initial questioning and will return to court.

Before Hadid knew that she would be part of Weinstein’s trial, she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 5, 2020, “This week a dream came true. I’ve been summoned for jury duty, y’all.”

“I’d like to thank the state of New York,” she added. “My mom and @vesperw seemed concerned by my genuine excitement… I realize it will prob suck. Let me dream.”