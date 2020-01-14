From Former Presidents to Supermodels: Celebrities Who Showed Up for Jury Duty

Gigi Hadid
On Jan. 13, 2020, the 24-year-old model was called to Manhattan Supreme Court and questioned as a potential juror for the high-profile rape trial of disgraced Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein.
Hadid told the judge that she had met Weinstein and potential witness Salma Hayek, but said, “I think I am still able to keep an open mind on the facts,” according to Buzzfeed News.
Hadid made it through the initial questioning and will return to court.
Before Hadid knew that she would be part of Weinstein’s trial, she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 5, 2020, “This week a dream came true. I’ve been summoned for jury duty, y’all.”
“I’d like to thank the state of New York,” she added. “My mom and @vesperw seemed concerned by my genuine excitement… I realize it will prob suck. Let me dream.”
Taylor Swift
The singer missed the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards because she was being considered for jury duty in Nashville.
Swift ended up being dismissed by the judge as a potential juror in an aggravated rape and kidnapping case, but not before taking some photos with fans.
A spokesman for the Davidson County district attorney’s office (where she was being considered) said that Swift asked to be left off of the jury because she was involved in a civil case at the time that involved sexual assault. The spokesman said that the pop star offered to serve on a jury for a different case.
Tom Hanks
The actor was serving on a jury in a Los Angeles domestic violence case when the defense attorneys asked for a mistrial on the grounds that a member of the L.A. City Attorney’s Office approached the actor and thanked him for his service.
According to TMZ, Hanks said was just doing his best to “serve justice.”
Oprah Winfrey
The mogul served as a member of the jury for a Chicago murder trial in August 2004. Winfrey told reporters outside of the courtroom while being considered for the task, “If I were a lawyer, I wouldn’t pick me. I can have an open mind, but I’m really too opinionated.”
At the time she said: “I’m hoping it won’t take longer than a week because I’ve got shows to do.”
But she was chosen, and in the end she and the other jurors made the decision to convict 27-year-old Dion Coleman of first-degree murder in the February 2002 shooting death of 23-year-old Walter Holley.
She said on Today after the trial, “I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh gee, I put somebody away’ … In the end it just felt sad.”
George W. Bush
Though he wasn’t chosen to serve on a jury, the former President of the United States did his civic duty and showed up for jury selection in Dallas in August 2015.
A spokesperson for the former president said, “He recognizes how vital jury service is to our judicial system – and that with the great privileges of being a citizen in America and having the right to vote come important responsibilities like this one.”
Brad Pitt
The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor was just trying to be a good citizen in 2014 when he showed up for jury duty in L.A., but he was dismissed for being “too distracting,” according to The Daily Mail.
It wasn’t the actor’s first time being called for jury duty—He also showed up for court in 2007.
Uma Thurman
In 2008, the Kill Bill actress was excited to be summoned for jury duty in New York.
“I was on jury duty downtown,” she said while promoting her film Before Her Eyes on David Letterman. “It was a misdemeanor case. I wasn’t selected, but I got quite excited by the thought of it. But I was nervous, because if it’s been a long case it would have caused problems. How do you tell that to the producers of a movie?”
Anna Kendrick
The Pitch Perfect actress live-tweeted her jury duty experience in September 2015. She was initially excited about serving, tweeting, “Night 3 of calling in for jury duty…thought I was off the hook, but I’ve got a date with justice…and the b*tch wants an early morning tryst.”
“Lunch break. Haven’t been selected yet. Think my favorite thing so far is the overriding feeling that I’m about to get yelled at. #juryduty,” she added.
But just when we thought she’d get her day in court, Kendrick tweeted, “Holy s—. Got called, but as we were walking to the courtroom they settled the case. Which I didn’t know was a thing. #WorkItOut #juryduty”
Kelly Clarkson
The singer revealed that she too did jury duty after seeing Anna Kendrick’s tweets. She wrote that she had the same experience, only with an added bonus. “Happened to me 2 & then since we were there we had 2 b witnesses to two 18 yr olds getting married #poordecisionpartyfortwo,” the talk show host tweeted.
Madonna
While some of us spend a whole day at the courthouse for jury duty, the superstar was dismissed after just two hours in July 2014. The reason? Partly because there were plenty of jurors to pick from and partly because having Madonna in the room would just be too big of a distraction.
“The greater good here is that her appearance really goes to show that everyone gets called,” David Bookstaver, a spokesman for the court system said. “The intent here was not to create a distraction to other jurors or the business of the court.”
She may have been let go quickly, but not before she could post an Instagram pic of a Manhattan courthouse doorknob. “Serving my country!” she captioned the picture. “Reporting to jury selection! #itshotinhere”
Sarah Jessica Parker
The Sex and the City actress did her civic duty in 2011 and disputed the rumors that suggested she was a diva who attempted to get out of serving.
Parker later told Marie Claire, “I was so outraged by the character assassination! I have served so many times, I was asked to come speak at Jury Appreciation Day!”
Donald Trump
The current president served jury duty in 2015 — while running for office — after five summonses and accumulating a $250 fine.
A Trump spokesperson told PEOPLE that the previous summonses were sent to the wrong address, adding, “The fine was waived and he is pleased to fulfill his civic duty.”
Trump arrived to the courthouse in a limo and was greeted by hundreds of reporters and onlookers inquiring about his immigration plan — to which he replied, a “wall will work,” according to ABC News.