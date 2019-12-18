Ricky Martin, Ryan Seacrest and 11 Other Stars Who Have Christmas Birthdays

These stars were the greatest Christmas gift of all
By Andrea Wurzburger
December 18, 2019 01:11 PM

1 of 13

Ricky Martin

Rich Fury/Getty

Martin was born in Puerto Rico on Dec. 24, 1971, and has been “Livin’ La Vida Loca” ever since. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Ryan Seacrest

Sara Jaye Weiss

Seacrest made his debut on Christmas Eve in 1974 and continues to be the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to celebrity interviews, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and more. 

3 of 13

Lee Daniels

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Daniels was born on Christmas Eve in 1959 and continues to build his Empire

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Louis Tomlinson

Joe Maher/Getty

The singer is a former member of One Direction 

Advertisement

5 of 13

Ava Gardner

Silver Screen Collection/Getty

The actress and singer was the star of her family’s Christmas Eve when she arrived on Dec. 24, 1922. 

6 of 13

Jimmy Buffett

Douglas Mason/WireImage

We hope the country singer enjoys a “Cheeseburger in Paradise” in honor of his Christmas Day birthday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Annie Lennox

Eric Korenman

The Eurythmics singer is turning 65 this Christmas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Sissy Spacek

Al Wagner/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The actress and Texas native was born on Christmas Day in 1949. 

Advertisement

9 of 13

Helena Christensen

Craig Barritt/Getty

The model took her first turn down the catwalk when she was born on Christmas Day 1968 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Justin Trudeau

Lucas Oleniuk/Getty Images

The Canadian Prime Minister was born on Christmas Day in 1971, and we wouldn’t mind finding him underneath our Christmas tree! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Dido

Simon Emmett

The singer turns 48 this Christmas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Barbara Mandrell

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The country singer made her debut on Christmas Day 1948. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

Humphrey Bogart

Jack Woods/Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Of all the birthdays in all the world, Bogart had to be born on Dec. 25, 1899. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.