Ricky Martin
Martin was born in Puerto Rico on Dec. 24, 1971, and has been “Livin’ La Vida Loca” ever since.
Ryan Seacrest
Seacrest made his debut on Christmas Eve in 1974 and continues to be the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to celebrity interviews, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and more.
Lee Daniels
Daniels was born on Christmas Eve in 1959 and continues to build his Empire.
Louis Tomlinson
The singer is a former member of One Direction
Ava Gardner
The actress and singer was the star of her family’s Christmas Eve when she arrived on Dec. 24, 1922.
Jimmy Buffett
We hope the country singer enjoys a “Cheeseburger in Paradise” in honor of his Christmas Day birthday.
Annie Lennox
The Eurythmics singer is turning 65 this Christmas.
Sissy Spacek
The actress and Texas native was born on Christmas Day in 1949.
Helena Christensen
The model took her first turn down the catwalk when she was born on Christmas Day 1968 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Justin Trudeau
The Canadian Prime Minister was born on Christmas Day in 1971, and we wouldn’t mind finding him underneath our Christmas tree!
Dido
The singer turns 48 this Christmas.
Barbara Mandrell
The country singer made her debut on Christmas Day 1948.
Humphrey Bogart
Of all the birthdays in all the world, Bogart had to be born on Dec. 25, 1899.