In a 2002 interview with the Harvard Crimson, the actress talked about her decision to stay in school instead of leaving to pursue an acting career.

"I'm so glad that I went back and finished my education, because I had the best time at Harvard," she said. "It was the best four years of my life, it was just fantastic. When I came back, I rowed crew, I directed a play and I kept singing with the Veritones."