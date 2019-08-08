They Stan! These Celebrities Are Walking Billboards for Their Significant Others

What better way to show support for your significant other than by rocking all of their merch?
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 08, 2019 06:01 PM

The J-Sisters

Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Most glamorous fan club ever? Jonas Brothers wives Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner all somehow know how to make a concert tee look like couture.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner sported boyfriend (and father of daughter Stormi) Travis Scott’s Astroworld merch. 

Travis Scott

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty

… and Scott returned the favor by wearing a sweatshirt with Jenner’s face on it. 

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

BACKGRID

If you’re not promoting each other via novelty t-shirts, are you even in a serious relationship?

Kim Kardashian West

SplashNews.com (2)

Life of Pablo? More like Wife of Pablo. Kim Kardashian West is clearly a huge fan of her husband, Kanye. 

Tom Hiddleston

Ryan Turgeon/Splash News

Never forget when Tom Hiddleston wore this shirt to let everyone know that he did, indeed, love Taylor Swift when they briefly dated in 2016. 

Pete Davidson

PapCulture/SplashNews.com

Though the romance between Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson wasn’t meant to last, Pete can always say he got early access to her Sweetener album merch. 

Pete Davidson (Again)

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Thank u, next concert tee please! He also wore a long-sleeved “NASA” shirt to the VMAs in 2018.

Gigi Hadid 

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

For the time they were together, no one repped their boyfriend’s name, initials or merch harder than Gigi – and that included this concert tee.

Eric Decker

Mike Coppola/Getty

Her man’s a super fan: Eric Decker showed his support for wife Jessie James Decker on the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards. 

Gwen Stefani

Vasquez-Max Lopes/BACKGRID

Every step she takes, he’ll be watching her. No, literally. Gwen Stefani has Vans with a portrait of Blake Shelton on them. 

JAY-Z

WENN

She rocks her Roc necklaces, and in return, Mr. Carter wore a jacket from wife Beyoncé’s  Mrs. Carter tour in 2014.

Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber/Instagram

Well before they were newlyweds, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) showed her support for the singer by rocking his Purpose tour merch. Once they wed, she was all about sporting her new last name on her stuff. And he also gets a bargain on models for his Drew clothing line – his wife just poses in it for free.

