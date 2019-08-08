They Stan! These Celebrities Are Walking Billboards for Their Significant Others

The J-Sisters
Most glamorous fan club ever? Jonas Brothers wives Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner all somehow know how to make a concert tee look like couture.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner sported boyfriend (and father of daughter Stormi) Travis Scott’s Astroworld merch.
Travis Scott
… and Scott returned the favor by wearing a sweatshirt with Jenner’s face on it.
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner
If you’re not promoting each other via novelty t-shirts, are you even in a serious relationship?
Kim Kardashian West
Life of Pablo? More like Wife of Pablo. Kim Kardashian West is clearly a huge fan of her husband, Kanye.
Tom Hiddleston
Never forget when Tom Hiddleston wore this shirt to let everyone know that he did, indeed, love Taylor Swift when they briefly dated in 2016.
Pete Davidson
Though the romance between Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson wasn’t meant to last, Pete can always say he got early access to her Sweetener album merch.
Pete Davidson (Again)
Thank u, next concert tee please! He also wore a long-sleeved “NASA” shirt to the VMAs in 2018.
Gigi Hadid
For the time they were together, no one repped their boyfriend’s name, initials or merch harder than Gigi – and that included this concert tee.
Eric Decker
Her man’s a super fan: Eric Decker showed his support for wife Jessie James Decker on the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.
Gwen Stefani
Every step she takes, he’ll be watching her. No, literally. Gwen Stefani has Vans with a portrait of Blake Shelton on them.
JAY-Z
She rocks her Roc necklaces, and in return, Mr. Carter wore a jacket from wife Beyoncé’s Mrs. Carter tour in 2014.
Hailey Bieber
Well before they were newlyweds, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) showed her support for the singer by rocking his Purpose tour merch. Once they wed, she was all about sporting her new last name on her stuff. And he also gets a bargain on models for his Drew clothing line – his wife just poses in it for free.