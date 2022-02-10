Celebrities Who Waited to Marry Their Longtime Loves: 'Wait 28 Years ... Do Not Rush Into Things'
Don Cheadle, Amy Adams and more celebrities who weren't in a rush to walk down the aisle with their longtime loves
Don Cheadle & Bridgid Coulter
"Wait 28 years before you get married. Do not rush into things. Be very careful!" the Black Monday star joked to Entertainment Tonight of finally tying the knot with his partner of nearly three decades during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coulter playfully chimed in, "You've got to make sure. I wasn't sure. Now, I think I'm almost sure."
"Our accountant proposed to both of us and he showed us the numbers, and we said, yeah, we should probably do it," Cheadle said of what influenced their decision.
"It came up a lot of time," he said of discussing marriage. "But every time, we were like, 'But we're already together?' [The accountant said], 'Yeah, but this is a better reason to be together.' Really, it's because our accountant proposed to us, I wish there were some big sweet romantic story, but the romance happened, you know, the first year."
The pair's two children — daughters Ayana, 26, and Imani, 24 — joined the couple for an intimate ceremony in their backyard.
"It was just beautiful," said Coulter. "It was just for us in our backyard, our two kids. It was for us. It was special."
John Corbett & Bo Derek
The Sex and the City alumnus and 10 star also tied the knot during the pandemic. "After 20 years we decided to get married, we didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated. We thought, 'Well, let's get one nice thing out of it,' " Corbett revealed on The Talk a few months later.
Derek had previously opened up to Fox News about why the pair had yet to wed.
"I think when you're beginning a young family and you're going to have children and set up this new family tree branch, it's obviously a wonderful commitment and it's meaningful," she said. "But for us in our lives, it hasn't been yet."
Amy Adams & Darren Le Gallo
The Woman in the Window star and the actor/artist were together for 14 years — and engaged for seven — before tying the knot in May 2015.
Adams and Le Gallo met in an acting class in 2001, and he went on to pop the question in 2008.
"I've been really busy, and I feel like a horrible fiancée that I haven't gotten swept up in the whole idea of a wedding," Adams told Allure in 2009. "But I just haven't."
They welcomed daughter Aviana in 2010 and eventually said "I do" in a small ceremony at a friend's house five years later.
"We always had the commitment but now he's stuck with me and I can really act out," Adams joked about their nuptials while talking to U.K.'s The Times magazine. "I'm kidding. The truth is, I feel a stronger sense of family, a bigger sense of permanence, which is a nice thing for me."
India Hicks & David Flint Wood
Prince Charles' goddaughter — who was a bridesmaid at his wedding to Princess Diana — wed her longtime love, a former advertising executive, in September 2021 after 25 years together. The pair share five children.
"It was a magical day full of joy and happiness," a source close to Hicks told PEOPLE. "Everyone was thrilled to see India and David walk down the aisle together after so many years together, not least their five children and India's mother Lady Pamela Hicks."
The entrepreneur, writer and model first shared the news of their nuptials on Instagram, later noting that they had to postpone their plans twice due to the ongoing pandemic.
"We will wait a little while longer, which is OK because we've already waited 25 years," she wrote at the time.
Lily Tomlin & Jane Wagner
Forty-two years into their relationship, the Grace and Frankie star married her partner and longtime collaborator in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve in 2013, Tomlin's rep confirmed to PEOPLE.
"They're very happy," said the comedian's rep at the time.
It was love at first sight for the couple, even before their initial collaboration on the comedy album And That's the Truth, according to Tomlin.
"A friend brought her to my hotel room," Tomlin told Variety, "and I tell you, in two minutes, I fell in love with her. She had on hot pants, stretchy boots that went up to her knee, and a little backpack. I don't know what it was, but I was in love."
Wagner added: "It was an ecstatic time when we found each other," she said, continuing, "aesthetically — and in every other way."
Maggie Gyllenhaal & Peter Sarsgaard
After meeting on set the longtime couple, who have a daughter together, tied the knot in a romantic wedding in Italy.
"We are happy to confirm that Maggie and Peter were married on Saturday, May 2," the actress's rep said in a statement to PEOPLE.
The celebration took place in a small chapel in Brindisi, according to European news reports. Among the guests were Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Witherspoon.
Gyllenhaal and Sarsgaard are parents to daughters Ramona and Gloria. The couple announced their first pregnancy and engagement to PEOPLE in 2006 after being together for more than four years.