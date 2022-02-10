Celebrities Who Waited to Marry Their Longtime Loves: 'Wait 28 Years ... Do Not Rush Into Things'

"Wait 28 years before you get married. Do not rush into things. Be very careful!" the Black Monday star joked to Entertainment Tonight of finally tying the knot with his partner of nearly three decades during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coulter playfully chimed in, "You've got to make sure. I wasn't sure. Now, I think I'm almost sure."

"Our accountant proposed to both of us and he showed us the numbers, and we said, yeah, we should probably do it," Cheadle said of what influenced their decision.

"It came up a lot of time," he said of discussing marriage. "But every time, we were like, 'But we're already together?' [The accountant said], 'Yeah, but this is a better reason to be together.' Really, it's because our accountant proposed to us, I wish there were some big sweet romantic story, but the romance happened, you know, the first year."

The pair's two children — daughters Ayana, 26, and Imani, 24 — joined the couple for an intimate ceremony in their backyard.

"It was just beautiful," said Coulter. "It was just for us in our backyard, our two kids. It was for us. It was special."