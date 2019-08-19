11 Celebs on Why They Took Their Husband's Last Name

From Katharine Foster to Jessica Timberlake, see why these stars took their spouses' last names
Katharine McPhee to Katharine Foster
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight shortly after her summer 2019 wedding to David Foster, McPhee said she took her husband’s name because she’s “a romantic.”
“I’ve always loved the idea of taking [his last name],” she shared. “It’s sort of a traditional thing that still exists in our society, but some people don’t take their spouse’s last name anymore, so, I like the idea of it. I think it’s romantic and it’s a great last name.”
Hailey Baldwin to Hailey Bieber
After her courthouse marriage to Bieber, the model changed her name (on Instagram, too) to Hailey Rhode Bieber. But before making the choice to take the singer’s surname, she told Bustle she ran the idea by her famous father, actor Stephen Baldwin.
“I’m very proud of my family name,” she said. “I come from a great family with a history in this industry. I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset and he was like, ‘No! I don’t care. We love you. All good, everyone still knows you’re a Baldwin.’ It’s true!”
In the months since they exchanged vows — which they plan to do again at a bigger wedding ceremony — the model said her new name has taken some getting used to. “It’s definitely strange, it takes adjusting,” she said.
Miley Ray Cyrus to Miley Ray Hemsworth
The singer’s now estranged husband Liam Hemsworth shared the sweet conversation he had with her about her decision. “She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great,” he revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “I think that was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn’t ask her to take my name, but she was like, ‘No, of course I’m taking your name.’ ”
The Isn’t It Romantic star acted like he was choking back tears when he told the hosts his response: “That’s awesome. That’s really good.”
Priyanka Chopra to Priyanka Chopra Jonas
With that post-wedding glow even months after her extravagant wedding to Nick Jonas, the Quantico actress explained why she decided to add his last name rather than replacing her own.
“I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we’re becoming family, and I’m a little traditional and old-school like that,” she said during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “But I don’t take away my identity. He gets added to who I am.”
Jessica Biel to Jessica Timberlake
The actress was excited to take her husband Justin Timberlake’s last name when they tied the knot in 2012. “Yes, I’m changing my name,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “My professional name will still be the same, but for life, yes, I think it sounds great. I think I really won the jackpot of names.”
Jada Pinkett to Jada Pinkett Smith
According to Essence, in a post on Facebook, the actress shared her wisdom for women debating changing their names, like she did after marrying Will Smith.
Empowered women, she said, have “the strength to trust her personal code of womanhood and not necessarily the code that a collective creates as the standard to which an independent woman must adhere to.” She continued, “As long as your decision reflects your personal code towards building the woman you want to be in this world … congrats … job well done.”
Jenna Dewan to Jenna Dewan Tatum
Before her split from Channing Tatum, Dewan opened up about her hesitancy to add “Tatum” to her name when they got married. While co-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan, she said she didn’t really want to take Tatum’s last name, but ultimately decided to because it was important to him.
“Channing is very traditional. I’m kind of not,” she said. “My family was very liberal and that wasn’t a thing, but to him it was very important.”
The dancer and actress went on to explain that Tatum wanted her to drop “Dewan” completely. “He’s still kind of miffed that I didn’t just take Tatum,” she said. “For some reason, it was really hard for me to let go of my given name.”
Stacy Ann Ferguson to Fergie Duhamel
The singer changed her last name to her then-husband Josh Duhamel’s just before their son was born, Josh told Yahoo! back in 2013. “It was so sweet. It was her plan for a while, but she finally found the time,” he said. “When the baby comes, she wanted all of us to have the last name. It was very sweet.” The couple, who split in 2017, share one son, Axl.
Salma Hayek to Salma Hayek Pinault
The actress told InStyle the thought of changing her last name to her husband François-Henri Pinault’s didn’t cross her mind when they wed in 2009. But her change of heart came when their then-2-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma noticed the difference the following year.
Valentina saw “Salma Hayek” on the back of her mom’s chair while visiting her on set. She was confused and asked, “What about Pinault?”
The actress said her daughter’s question led to her decision to add Pinault to her name. “I said to myself, ‘This is who I am now. I’m starting a whole new life,’ ” she said. “Why shouldn’t I share it with the people who have been supporting me my whole career, who have been with me since the beginning?’”
Katy Perry to 'Mrs. Brand'
Before her 14-month marriage with actor Russell Brand ended in 2011, the pop star told Ellen DeGeneres she was “in the process of” changing her last name to Brand. The new name seemed to excite her.
“Sometimes when people try and get my attention, like if I’m at an event or something like that, and they go, ‘Mrs. Brand!’ ” she said, before whipping her head around.
Vanessa Minnillo to Vanessa Lachey
The television personality, who married Nick Lachey in 2011, said taking his last name was her decision, and the former 98 Degrees singer didn’t pressure her either way.
“We talked about it and he was so sweet,” she told Access Hollywood after she’d legally changed her name. “He said, ‘Whatever you want, I understand.’ And I said, ‘But would it mean a lot to you if I took it? Because I’m old-fashioned and I want to.’ And he said, ‘What guy wouldn’t want their girl to take their name fully?’ [But] he didn’t push me, no, no, no.”