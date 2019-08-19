11 Celebs on Why They Took Their Husband's Last Name

After her courthouse marriage to Bieber, the model changed her name (on Instagram, too) to Hailey Rhode Bieber. But before making the choice to take the singer’s surname, she told Bustle she ran the idea by her famous father, actor Stephen Baldwin.

“I’m very proud of my family name,” she said. “I come from a great family with a history in this industry. I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset and he was like, ‘No! I don’t care. We love you. All good, everyone still knows you’re a Baldwin.’ It’s true!”

In the months since they exchanged vows — which they plan to do again at a bigger wedding ceremony — the model said her new name has taken some getting used to. “It’s definitely strange, it takes adjusting,” she said.