Sofia Vergara and Other Stars Who've Channeled Jessica Rabbit (PHOTOS)

Sofia Vergara showed her curves in a plunging Donna Karan gown at Saturday’s SAG Awards – and offered an apt description for the look. “I feel very Jessica Rabbit,” she told Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet.

The animated seductress from 1988’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit? has evidently provided style inspiration for plenty of other celebrities, with her voluptuous figure and long, cascading waves.

Katy Perry, Rihanna and Ariana Grande are just some of the stars who’ve channeled the sultry cartoon character. They’re not bad, they’re just…

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27, 2013 Christopher Polk/WireImage

The Zero Dark Thirty actress shares Jessica Rabbit’s first name and her titian locks.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande at the 2013 American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2013 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Though the 20-year-old was born five years after the movie’s release, she still pulls off the look.

Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray films scene for the Halloween episode of The Rachael Ray Show Janet Mayer/Splash News Online

Extra points to Ray’s husband, John Cusimano, for sporting that Roger Rabbit bow tie.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried at the Academy Awards on Feb. 22, 2009 Jason Merritt/Getty

Seyfried also starred in 2011’s Red Riding Hood, so clearly scarlet is her color.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the Transformers: Dark Of The Moon premiere on June 28, 2011 Rob Kim/FilmMagic

Her pose screams, “I’m not bad; I’m just drawn that way.”

Rihanna

Rihanna on April 2011 Vogue cover Courtesy Vogue

RiRi evoked not one, but two animated redheads in this Vogue cover: Jessica Rabbit and Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry performs during "VH1 Divas Salute the Troops" on Dec. 3, 2010 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Perry has dressed as cartoon characters before, but not ones this sexy.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Courtesy Jessica Alba

Ditto for Alba.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone in Ganster Squad Warner Bros.

Like Jessica, Stone’s Gangster Squad character is all femme fatale.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20, 2011 Joe Kohen/WireImage

Clarkson’s sequined number out-sparkles even Ms. Rabbit’s.

Christina Hendricks

Christina Hendricks at premiere of I Don't Know How She Does It on Sept. 12, 2011 Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

“You don’t know how hard it is being a woman looking the way I do,” Jessica lamented in the film. We’ve often imagined Hendricks’s Mad Men character saying the very same thing.