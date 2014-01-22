Sofia Vergara and Other Stars Who've Channeled Jessica Rabbit (PHOTOS)

Sofia Vergara showed her curves in a plunging Donna Karan gown at Saturday’s SAG Awards – and offered an apt description for the look. “I feel very Jessica Rabbit,” she told Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet.
The animated seductress from 1988’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit? has evidently provided style inspiration for plenty of other celebrities, with her voluptuous figure and long, cascading waves.
Katy Perry, Rihanna and Ariana Grande are just some of the stars who’ve channeled the sultry cartoon character. They’re not bad, they’re just…
Jessica Chastain
The Zero Dark Thirty actress shares Jessica Rabbit’s first name and her titian locks.
Ariana Grande
Though the 20-year-old was born five years after the movie’s release, she still pulls off the look.
Rachael Ray
Extra points to Ray’s husband, John Cusimano, for sporting that Roger Rabbit bow tie.
Amanda Seyfried
Seyfried also starred in 2011’s Red Riding Hood, so clearly scarlet is her color.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Her pose screams, “I’m not bad; I’m just drawn that way.”
Rihanna
RiRi evoked not one, but two animated redheads in this Vogue cover: Jessica Rabbit and Ariel from The Little Mermaid.
Katy Perry
Perry has dressed as cartoon characters before, but not ones this sexy.
Jessica Alba
Ditto for Alba.
Emma Stone
Like Jessica, Stone’s Gangster Squad character is all femme fatale.
Kelly Clarkson
Clarkson’s sequined number out-sparkles even Ms. Rabbit’s.
Christina Hendricks
“You don’t know how hard it is being a woman looking the way I do,” Jessica lamented in the film. We’ve often imagined Hendricks’s Mad Men character saying the very same thing.
Like us on Facebook for more stories like this!