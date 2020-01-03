A-List Celebrities Who Chose to Live at Home Even After They Got Famous

The Bachelor‘s Pilot Pete still lives at home, but after his mother explained why on the Bachelor Party podcast with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin, fans will understand that his decision makes a lot of sense.

“First of all, we are a very, very close family. Very close… We’re basically one,” Pete’s mom Barbara began. “We support each other in every which way, and we’re each other’s best friends, not just parents. We’re everything to each other.”

She contined: “People forget: I’m Cuban, OK… In old time Cuba, the kids would be at home and in their 20s they would get married, and they would still live at home. They would have children, and the grandparents…it was one big happy family. Everybody living at home, so contrary to what a lot of people say like, can’t wait to get rid of the kids…our culture is a little bit different, and not that one is right and one is wrong, we want to keep that family tie, that unity together.”

On top of that, Barbara explained that Pete’s job as a pilot keeps him away for days at a time so financially, it wouldn’t make much sense to pay rent for his own place when he can save his money.

“He can buy a house tomorrow if he wanted it,” she said. “Responsibly, he can do it, but I’m just looking for the right place for him when we do decide that he’s going to take that step…but we’re very happy living at home, everybody together.”