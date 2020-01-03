A-List Celebrities Who Chose to Live at Home Even After They Got Famous

Peter Weber
The Bachelor‘s Pilot Pete still lives at home, but after his mother explained why on the Bachelor Party podcast with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin, fans will understand that his decision makes a lot of sense.
“First of all, we are a very, very close family. Very close… We’re basically one,” Pete’s mom Barbara began. “We support each other in every which way, and we’re each other’s best friends, not just parents. We’re everything to each other.”
She contined: “People forget: I’m Cuban, OK… In old time Cuba, the kids would be at home and in their 20s they would get married, and they would still live at home. They would have children, and the grandparents…it was one big happy family. Everybody living at home, so contrary to what a lot of people say like, can’t wait to get rid of the kids…our culture is a little bit different, and not that one is right and one is wrong, we want to keep that family tie, that unity together.”
On top of that, Barbara explained that Pete’s job as a pilot keeps him away for days at a time so financially, it wouldn’t make much sense to pay rent for his own place when he can save his money.
“He can buy a house tomorrow if he wanted it,” she said. “Responsibly, he can do it, but I’m just looking for the right place for him when we do decide that he’s going to take that step…but we’re very happy living at home, everybody together.”
Michael B. Jordan
For two years, the Black Panther star lived in a Sherman Oaks mansion with his parents and younger brother, Khalid. The actor bought the property in 2016 to help take care of his mom, who has lupus, but announced in 2018 that he would be moving out. He now lives in a penthouse in downtown Los Angeles. According to an interview with Vanity Fair, Jordan’s mom is already worried about her son being out on his own.
Kim Kardashian West
Not once but twice did the KKW Beauty mogul decide to move back in with momager Kris Jenner. In 2015, Kim, husband Kanye and daughter North, who was 2 at the time, moved into Jenner’s Calabasas home while they were renovating their $11 million home in Bel Air — which they never even got to live in.
Kim and Kanye previously lived with Jenner in 2013 for more than one year for the same reason and eventually moved out once they settled into their $20 million estate in Hidden Hills. The kicker? They were just down the street from Jenner.
Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings quarterback, who signed a $84 million contract with the team, chooses to live in his parents’ basement during the summer in his hometown of Holland, Michigan. It wasn’t a bad idea to live rent-free while Cousins built his new home on Lake Michigan, which is reported to have five bedrooms and two fireplaces. The quarterback was able to move in the summer of 2018.
Zendaya
In a 2016 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Spider-man: Homecoming actress said living at home with her mom and dad not only saved her on rent and rides, she also had a protective barrier from the negativity that comes with being a child star.
While it’s not that unusual for a 20-year-old to live at home, it is pretty amazing that a year later, Zendaya purchased her own $1.4 million home in Los Angeles (around the same time her mom filed for divorce from her father). The home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a swimming pool and spa.
Kathy Griffin
The youngest of five kids, Griffin lived with her parents until she was 28. Thankfully, the self-proclaimed “D-List” star made it big in Hollywood and was able to purchase her “f-ck you house” that cost her $10.5 million, which she paid in cash.
The 13,000 sq.-ft. mansion has nine bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an elevator, movie theater, infinity pool and used to be next door to Kim and Kanye West.
Maria Menounos
At 35, Menounos revealed on Ellen that she was living with her parents and long-term boyfriend (now husband) Keven Undergaro under one roof in Los Angeles. But coming from a traditional Greek family, Menounos wasn’t doing anything out of the ordinary.
The family’s living situation came in handy when the former E! News host had brain surgery to remove a tumor, her mother got diagnosed with brain cancer, her younger brother, Peter, suffered injuries from a car accident, and her father got very sick a week before her wedding.
Jennifer Lawrence
In 2016, the Hunger Games actress’ parents sold their Santa Monica townhouse for $1.15 million — the same property they bought in 2006 when they moved a 16-year-old Lawrence from Kentucky so she could pursue an acting career. Then in 2014, Lawrence left the nest and bought a house in Beverly Crest, California, for $8.225 million. The French-style home was previously owned by Jessica Simpson.
Michelle Obama
In an interview with CBS’s Gayle King, the former First Lady sat down with her mother, Marian Shields Robinson, to talk about her role at the White House. Robinson lived there during all eight years of the Obama administration and grew to be the most “beloved figure” in the household.
“As a matter of fact, I had talked [the White House staff] into allowing me to do my own laundry,” she told King. She also took care of her granddaughters Malia and Sasha and taught them how to do laundry, too.
Selena Gomez
At 20, after Gomez had been constantly in the press for her tumultuous relationship with Justin Bieber and was experiencing growing pains with her mother Mandy Teefey, the actress knew it was time for her to move out of her parents’ home. Although she has gone through a couple of different homes since then, including her Tarzana starter house and Fort Worth, Texas estate, Gomez still treasures her childhood home in Grand Prairie, Texas, and visits as often as she can.
Taylor Lautner
While Twilight was having its peak moment in Hollywood, Lautner was just 18 years old and still living at home. At the time, he was the world’s highest-paid teen wolf but still helping out with the garbage and mowing the lawn.
Bradley Cooper
After the death of his father in 2011, Cooper’s mother moved in with him to cope with the monumental loss. “My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us,” Cooper said in an interview with Details magazine. “It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other. So here we are. But don’t get me wrong. It’s not without complications. It’s not like I live in a compound and she’s in the guesthouse. No. She’s in the next room. But here’s the thing: She’s a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches. If that wasn’t the case, there’s no way.”
Heidi and Spencer Pratt
After the infamous Hills couple’s downfall, the two retreated to Pratt’s parents’ beach home in Carpinteria, California, to get back to regular life. “Reacclimating off that high of that fame and lifestyle was really hard,” Heidi told Complex in 2015. The Pratts now live in Pasadena, California, with their son Gunner and they are loving being first-time parents.
Rafael Nadal
The tennis star told The Telegraph in 2011 that he chooses to live with his family because they “cocoon me from the dangerously distracting hurly-burly that comes with money and fame, and create the environment of affection and trust I need to allow my talent to flower.” His family’s presence and support has clearly made a positive impact because he’s currently ranked as the No. 2 tennis player in the world.