When she first moved to Los Angeles, Aniston rented an apartment that came with a ghost who just so happened to hate her roommate. “All of the sudden things started to [happen]. This dishwasher would start to go, or the coffee maker would start to go, or the stereo would just turn on at full volume. And it was terrifying,” The Morning Show actress said on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Following the advice of a friend, Aniston had someone come to “clear the house.” “They had frankincense and they put it in a little dish, and sort of started saying all these things. And the first corner that she went to, the dish cracked,” she recalled. “When we got to the really thick, thick, thick 1975 ashtray that was sitting on the table and then that cracked and she asked me to leave then I [really believed it]. She had to have a talking to [with the ghost].”

The ghost expert was able to pinpoint the problem after chatting with the spirit. “[The ghost] hated my roommate,” Aniston said. “I moved out. I feel terrible, but I couldn’t say, ‘It doesn’t like you.’ I mean that would be terrible.”