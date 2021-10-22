10 Stars Who Have Opened Up About Living with a Stutter

President Joe Biden frequently addresses the nation with ease, but has struggled with a stutter since childhood. The president opened up about his history with the speech impediment during a CNN town hall, revealing that he'd read poetry in front of a mirror for hours to improve his public speaking.

Biden said he still stutters "occasionally, when I find myself really tired," and keeps in contact with a few young people who stutter, serving as a mentor.

"The point I make to these young people that I still work with, is that in fact it's critically important for them not to judge themselves by their speech and not let that define them," he told CNN.

He was similarly candid to PEOPLE in 2011, reflecting on painful childhood teasing because of his stutter.

"You get so desperate, you're so embarrassed," Biden said.