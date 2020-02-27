Look at These Leaplings! 6 Celebrities Who Have Leap Day Birthdays

Once every four years, we get an extra day added to our calendars on Feb. 29 to both catch us up with the Gregorian calendars and to confuse us for 24 hours. For some, though, it’s not just another day — it’s their birthday! Yes, those born on Leap Day age just like we do, but they only get to really celebrate every four years. We did the math, and the odds of being born on Leap Day are one in 1,461. That makes these celebrity leaplings even more special.

Ja Rule

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Leap Age: 11

Actual Age: 44

Most 44-year-olds are having mid-life crises, but since he’s only 11 years old, Ja Rule’s only worry is ruling the monkey bars at recess.

Mark Foster

Image zoom Isa Foltin/Getty

Leap Age: 9

Actual Age: 36

We wonder how Foster got away with singing for Foster the People when he is so clearly unable to work because of child labor laws!

RELATED: At 100 Years Old, America’s Oldest Leap Day Baby Celebrates Her Landmark 25th Birthday

Antonio Sabato Jr.

Image zoom Paul Morigi/Getty

Leap Age: 12

Actual Age: 48

The former General Hospital actor is only 12, but he has already made big moves, leaving Hollywood to run unsuccessfully for Congress as a Republican. He also made waves by showing support for President Trump throughout his 2016 campaign and presidency.

Tony Robbins

Image zoom Steve Marcus/Getty

Leap Age: 15

Actual Age: 60

The author and philanthropist may only technically be a teenager, but he somehow still manages to give people advice like a pro.

Dinah Shore

Image zoom Harry Langdon/Getty

The famous songstress and actress passed away at 77 years old in 1994, but she celebrated her birthday on Leap Day!

RELATED: What’s It Like to Only Have A Birthday Once Every Four Years?: 8 Leap Babies Tell Their Stories

Dennis Farina

Image zoom Vivien Killilea/WireImage

The actor known for his roles in shows like Miami Vice, Law & Order and New Girl passed away in 2013, but also celebrated his birthday on Leap Day.