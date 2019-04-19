Almost There, Kim: 10 Celebrities Who Also Have Law Degrees

Before becoming King Leonidas of Sparta, Butler was the president of the law society at the University of Glasgow and graduated with honors in 1992. His grades helped him secure a traineeship at one of Edinburgh’s top law firms, but a week before his traineeship was over, Butler went to watch Trainspotting at the Edinburgh Film Festival and left with a change of heart.

Feeling sad about not being able to pursue his love of acting, Butler went back to work, only to get fired, according to The Times. The blessing in disguise was his opportunity to leave law behind for good and head to London to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.