11 Celebrities Who Have Spoken Out On Their Near-Death Experiences

Then 15 years old, the actor faced a life-threatening situation when his intestines twisted and doctors didn’t realize he was bleeding internally. Murray’s football-shaped physique actually prevented the medical team from making an accurate diagnosis. “This sounds so stupid — and trust me, I’m not on an ego trip when I say this — but because I was in physical good condition, my abdomen was tight and when I started bleeding internally, my stomach didn’t expand,” Murray said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “Basically, my abs kept it flat so the doctors couldn’t tell I was bleeding.”

“I almost died,” he continued. “They had a priest at the end of my bed. I remember, it was the only time I ever saw my dad cry — well, one of two times.”

Murray credits a nurse with saving his life by going “against the grain” when she “locked the door” and gave him “four units of blood.” “[She] saved my life that night,” he said. “Her name was Sandy, I’ll never forget her, we took her chocolates for years after until she moved hospitals.”