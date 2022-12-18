All the Celebrities Who Have Birthdays on December 18

It's a star-studded, celebratory day! From Brad Pitt and Billie Eilish to Christina Aguilera, see who is blowing out the candles on Dec. 18

December 18, 2022
01 of 09

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Days before his Dec. 18 birthday — he was born in 1963 — Brad Pitt hit the red carpet at the Babylon premiere in L.A.

02 of 09

Billie Eilish

BILLIE EILISH
ABC via Getty

Though it feels like she's been on our Spotify playlists forever, Billie Eilish was born on this day in 2001.

03 of 09

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aquilera
Kevin Winter/Getty

Christina Aguilera can sing herself "Happy Birthday" on the 18th, as she'll be turning 42.

04 of 09

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes
Gotham/GC Images

Alone Together star Katie Holmes will hopefully be anything but alone when she turns 44.

05 of 09

Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson blows out 33 candles on the 18th.

06 of 09

Steven Spielberg

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Steven Spielberg attends "The Fabelmans" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Steven Spielberg. Michael Loccisano/Getty

Esteemed director Steven Spielberg will mark his 76th birthday when the clock strikes 12.

07 of 09

Keith Richards

Keith Richards
Keith Richards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards will keep rocking as he turns 79 on Sunday.

08 of 09

Ray Liotta

asd

The late Ray Liotta would have turned 68 on Dec. 18.

09 of 09

DMX

DMX
DMX. KMazur/WireImage

Late rapper DMX would have been 52 on Dec. 18.

