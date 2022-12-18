Celebrity All the Celebrities Who Have Birthdays on December 18 It's a star-studded, celebratory day! From Brad Pitt and Billie Eilish to Christina Aguilera, see who is blowing out the candles on Dec. 18 By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 18, 2022 08:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 09 Brad Pitt Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Days before his Dec. 18 birthday — he was born in 1963 — Brad Pitt hit the red carpet at the Babylon premiere in L.A. 02 of 09 Billie Eilish ABC via Getty Though it feels like she's been on our Spotify playlists forever, Billie Eilish was born on this day in 2001. 03 of 09 Christina Aguilera Kevin Winter/Getty Christina Aguilera can sing herself "Happy Birthday" on the 18th, as she'll be turning 42. 04 of 09 Katie Holmes Gotham/GC Images Alone Together star Katie Holmes will hopefully be anything but alone when she turns 44. 05 of 09 Ashley Benson Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson blows out 33 candles on the 18th. 06 of 09 Steven Spielberg Steven Spielberg. Michael Loccisano/Getty Esteemed director Steven Spielberg will mark his 76th birthday when the clock strikes 12. 07 of 09 Keith Richards Keith Richards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards will keep rocking as he turns 79 on Sunday. 08 of 09 Ray Liotta The late Ray Liotta would have turned 68 on Dec. 18. 09 of 09 DMX DMX. KMazur/WireImage Late rapper DMX would have been 52 on Dec. 18.