14 Celebrities Who Had a Very Big 2019

Brad Pitt
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and Ad Astra showed that his charisma, looks and acting chops have only improved with age (he’s 56). He rarely makes public appearances and never posts his breakfast on social media — always leaving us wanting more.
Sandra Oh
The Golden Globe winner (for Killing Eve) was also the first Asian-American to host that awards show. Seeing the diversity in the room, Oh, 48, said she’d come to witness “this moment of change” and thanked her parents in Korean.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
Royal life has had its ups and downs, but the couple now have a baby, Archie, and a plan for the future. In a revealing documentary, Harry said their “life’s work will be predominantly focused on Africa, on conservation.”
Kelly Clarkson
The singer, 37, can add talk show to her long list of hits — The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for a second season. “This is definitely the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” she said.
Billy Porter
The first gay black man to win an Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama (for Pose), Porter, 50, is only one letter short of EGOT status. (That would be O for Oscar.)
Gayle King
CBS This Morning‘s co-anchor, 64, kept calm when R. Kelly raged in their interview as he denied allegations he had sex with minors. “My main thing was ‘I still have questions. Please don’t leave,'” she told PEOPLE. “I was never afraid.”
Jonathan Van Ness
Queer Eye‘s effervescent groomer, 32, showed his vulnerable side, coming out as a former addict and as HIV-positive in his memoir Over the Top. “I want people to realize you’re never too broken to be fixed,” he told The New York Times.
Lizzo
The singer, 31, who leads the pack with eight Grammy nominations, has an upbeat attitude and a flute with its own Instagram account. She’s also body-positive, but “I’m not trying to sell you me, I’m trying to sell you you,” she told British Vogue.
Jon Stewart
A passionate health care advocate for 9/11 victims and first responders, Stewart shamed lawmakers for not showing up to a Capitol Hill hearing to support the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. The next day the House Judiciary Committee voted to send the bill to the House floor.
Selma Blair
The actress, 47, has demystified multiple sclerosis by sharing her battle publicly. “My dream is to lie next to my son at night and be there as long as he needs me,” she said. “And hopefully do something for people.”
Keanu Reeves
With 2019 roles in movies as varied as Always Be My Maybe, Toy Story 4 and a third John Wick, the star, 55, also earned buzz for nice-guy moves like going out of his way to sign a poster on a fan’s lawn while filming Bill & Ted Face the Music in Louisiana. When he went public with his romance with artist Alexandra Grant, 46, he broke hearts young and old.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
“It’s just really wonderful to know — and reassuring — that a dirty, pervy, angry, messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys,” said the Fleabag creator, 34, who won three and was also tasked with spicing up the next James Bond film.
Adam Driver
The actor, 36, had a full plate with The Report, Marriage Story and the final Star Wars installment, The Rise of Skywalker. When Stephen Colbert asked what it was like to hang up his lightsaber, Driver admitted he kept it: “I literally hung it up.”