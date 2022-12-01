Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and More Stars Who Had a Pretty Incredible 2022

These celebs shattered records, helped others — and had fun doing it

By People Staff
Published on December 1, 2022 01:31 PM
01 of 17

Harry Styles

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Harry Styles performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles)
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Harry Styles had the No. 1 movie (Don't Worry Darling) and the No. 1 song ("As It Was") at the same time — and sold out all 42 dates of his tour. "Doing shows is my favorite thing to do in the world," the 28-year-old said.

02 of 17

Jennifer Coolidge

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 07: Jennifer Coolidge attends the world premiere of "Like A Boss" at SVA Theater on January 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/FilmMagic)
Cindy Ord/FilmMagic

Scene-stealing actress Jennifer Coolidge, 61, finally got the recognition she deserves, winning her first Emmy for The White Lotus, a role she almost turned down because "I didn't like the way I looked," she told Variety. "But did I change it for The White Lotus 2? No! I didn't change anything!"

03 of 17

Michelle Yeoh

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Michelle Yeoh attends the Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise Of Gru" Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/FilmMagic)
Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

She was Miss Malaysia 1983 and later rose to fame in action films. Now 60, Michelle Yeoh reinvented herself again this year as an indie-movie queen in the sci-fi sensation Everything Everywhere All at Once. "When I commit to something, I have to give everything." she told PEOPLE.

04 of 17

Aaron Judge

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 04: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)
Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty

New York Yankee Aaron Judge, 30, hit home run No. 62 on Oct. 4, breaking Roger Maris's record. He called the historic moment "a big relief."

05 of 17

Taylor Swift

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Taylor Swift attends the Republic Records MTV VMA 2022 after party at the Fleur Room in Chelsea on August 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC Images

Taylor Swift made music history when tracks from her new album Midnights nabbed all top 10 spots on the Billboard chart. Then she broke Ticketmaster, which couldn't handle the demand for her concert tour. "My hope is," the 32-year-old said, "for us to all get together and sing these songs."

06 of 17

The Women of Wakanda

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10118836i) Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright. Danai Gurira, from left, Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright attend the Governors Ball after the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 91st Academy Awards - Governors Ball, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Thanks to the strength of (from left) Danai Gurira, 44, Lupita Nyong'o, 39, and Letitia Wright, 29, Marvel passed the superhero torch to Black women with November's sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

07 of 17

Bad Bunny

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - AUGUST 12: Bad Bunny performs on stage during his World's Hottest Tour at Hard Rock Stadium on August 12, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny, 28, used his platform for good, releasing a video for his hit "El Apagon" that transitioned into a documentary on the island's deteriorating power grid.

08 of 17

Maxwell Frost

Activist Maxwell Frost, 25, Wins Florida Primary, Paving Path to Become First Gen Z Member of Congress
Maxwell Alejandro Frost for Congress

The first Gen Z member of Congress, 25, who represents Florida's 10th District, Maxwell Frost said he wants to tackle the "crushing debt" affecting his peers.

09 of 17

Trevor Noah

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Host Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Rich Fury/Getty

Explaining that he wanted to leave while he's still "good" and "loved," Daily Show host Trevor Noah, 38, announced that he would be stepping down after seven years.

10 of 17

Liz Cheney

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 17: Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Samuel Corum/Getty

The conservative Republican congresswoman from Wyoming Liz Cheney, 56, put country over party by sacrificing her House seat to defend democracy as vice chair of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

11 of 17

Jon Stewart

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/Shutterstock (10465743f) Jon Stewart performs 13th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit, New York, USA - 04 Nov 2019 13th Annual Stand Up For Heroes (SUFH) event to honour the nation's impacted veterans and their families, held at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.
Debra L Rothenberg/Shutterstock

Jon Stewart helped get a bill passed that expands benefits to veterans exposed to toxins. That, and the 60-year-old was awarded the prestigious Mark Twain prize for humor.

12 of 17

Brendan Fraser

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Brendan Fraser attends the photocall for "The Whale" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)
Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty

Brendan Fraser, 53, broke down in tears — twice — when screenings of his comeback film, The Whale, received standing ovations at film festivals this fall.

13 of 17

Tom Cruise

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Tom Cruise attends "Top Gun: Mavertick" Royal Film Performance at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Samir Hussein/WireImage

At 60, Tom Cruise brought crowds back to the movies with Top Gun: Maverick, which became the year's biggest hit, grossing $1.45 billion worldwide.

14 of 17

The Stallones

SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty

It was the worst — and best — of times for Sylvester Stallone, 76, and Jennifer Flavin, 54, who announced they were divorcing in August then reconciled a month later.

15 of 17

Jeremy Allen White

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for FX/Shutterstock (12994605cw) Jeremy Allen White FX's 'The Bear' premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jun 2022
Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for FX/Shutterstock

The new heartthrob Jeremy Allen White, who plays a chef on FX on Hulu's The Bear, won the love of the Internet. "It's kind of embarrassing for me, but I understand," the 31-year-old told Interview. "Chefs are hot."

16 of 17

Matthew Perry

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0676 -- Pictured: Actor Matthew Perry during an interview on May 16, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/getty

Friends alumnus Matthew Perry, 53, wrote a bestseller detailing his horrific drug abuse because he wanted to help others, he told PEOPLE. "Maybe if they hear a story from somebody they've seen on TV ... they'll be filled with hope."

17 of 17

King Charles III

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the Big Jubilee Lunch At The Oval on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Samir Hussein/WireImage

At 73, King Charles III, the oldest monarch to ascend the throne, said that he would serve with "loyalty, respect and love."

