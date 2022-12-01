Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and More Stars Who Had a Pretty Incredible 2022

01 of 17 Harry Styles Kevin Mazur/Getty Harry Styles had the No. 1 movie (Don't Worry Darling) and the No. 1 song ("As It Was") at the same time — and sold out all 42 dates of his tour. "Doing shows is my favorite thing to do in the world," the 28-year-old said.

02 of 17 Jennifer Coolidge Cindy Ord/FilmMagic Scene-stealing actress Jennifer Coolidge, 61, finally got the recognition she deserves, winning her first Emmy for The White Lotus, a role she almost turned down because "I didn't like the way I looked," she told Variety. "But did I change it for The White Lotus 2? No! I didn't change anything!"

03 of 17 Michelle Yeoh Araya Doheny/FilmMagic She was Miss Malaysia 1983 and later rose to fame in action films. Now 60, Michelle Yeoh reinvented herself again this year as an indie-movie queen in the sci-fi sensation Everything Everywhere All at Once. "When I commit to something, I have to give everything." she told PEOPLE.

04 of 17 Aaron Judge Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty New York Yankee Aaron Judge, 30, hit home run No. 62 on Oct. 4, breaking Roger Maris's record. He called the historic moment "a big relief."

05 of 17 Taylor Swift Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift made music history when tracks from her new album Midnights nabbed all top 10 spots on the Billboard chart. Then she broke Ticketmaster, which couldn't handle the demand for her concert tour. "My hope is," the 32-year-old said, "for us to all get together and sing these songs."

06 of 17 The Women of Wakanda Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Thanks to the strength of (from left) Danai Gurira, 44, Lupita Nyong'o, 39, and Letitia Wright, 29, Marvel passed the superhero torch to Black women with November's sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

07 of 17 Bad Bunny Alexander Tamargo/Getty Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny, 28, used his platform for good, releasing a video for his hit "El Apagon" that transitioned into a documentary on the island's deteriorating power grid.

08 of 17 Maxwell Frost Maxwell Alejandro Frost for Congress The first Gen Z member of Congress, 25, who represents Florida's 10th District, Maxwell Frost said he wants to tackle the "crushing debt" affecting his peers.

09 of 17 Trevor Noah Rich Fury/Getty Explaining that he wanted to leave while he's still "good" and "loved," Daily Show host Trevor Noah, 38, announced that he would be stepping down after seven years.

10 of 17 Liz Cheney Samuel Corum/Getty The conservative Republican congresswoman from Wyoming Liz Cheney, 56, put country over party by sacrificing her House seat to defend democracy as vice chair of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

11 of 17 Jon Stewart Debra L Rothenberg/Shutterstock Jon Stewart helped get a bill passed that expands benefits to veterans exposed to toxins. That, and the 60-year-old was awarded the prestigious Mark Twain prize for humor.

12 of 17 Brendan Fraser Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Brendan Fraser, 53, broke down in tears — twice — when screenings of his comeback film, The Whale, received standing ovations at film festivals this fall.

13 of 17 Tom Cruise Samir Hussein/WireImage At 60, Tom Cruise brought crowds back to the movies with Top Gun: Maverick, which became the year's biggest hit, grossing $1.45 billion worldwide.

15 of 17 Jeremy Allen White Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for FX/Shutterstock The new heartthrob Jeremy Allen White, who plays a chef on FX on Hulu's The Bear, won the love of the Internet. "It's kind of embarrassing for me, but I understand," the 31-year-old told Interview. "Chefs are hot."