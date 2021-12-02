Of all the tourists who went to space this year, perhaps none were more inspiring than Funk, 82, and Shatner, 90, the oldest people to reach the final frontier. Funk, a "woman astronaut trainee" in a government program that was shuttered some 60 years ago, and Shatner, Star Trek's legendary Captain Kirk, were guests aboard Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin. Said Shatner: "I was moved to tears by what I saw, and I come back ... overwhelmed by sadness and empathy for this beautiful thing we call Earth." Funk said simply, "It was wonderful. I want to go again."