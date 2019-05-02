Welcome to the Club, Sophie & Joe: 16 Celeb Couples Who Married in Las Vegas

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Nicolas Cage & Erika Koike
VCG/Getty; Splash News Online
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Cody Herpin & Jodie Sweetin
The-Dream & Christina Milian
Frank Sinatra & Mia Farrow
Keystone/Getty
Carmen Electra & Dennis Rodman
Getty
Leah Remini & Angelo Pagán
Pamela Anderson & Rick Salomon
Melanie Griffith & Don Johnson
Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Jason Alexander & Britney Spears
Splash
Bette Midler & Martin von Haselberg
Sipa via AP
Dorothea Hurley & Jon Bon Jovi
Bruce Willis & Demi Moore
Ron Galella/WireImage
Cindy Crawford & Richard Gere
Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth
Angelina Jolie & Billy Bob Thornton
S. Granitz/WireImage
1 of 17
Advertisement