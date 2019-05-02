Welcome to the Club, Sophie & Joe: 16 Celeb Couples Who Married in Las Vegas

Find out which celebrity couples have stayed together after tying the knot in Sin City

Diane J. Cho
May 02, 2019 08:33 AM
<p>After the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/music/joe-jonas-sophie-turner-married-surprise-vegas-ceremony/">the stars surprised everyone</a>&nbsp;by saying &ldquo;I do&rdquo; at Chapel L&rsquo;Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel. The singer&rsquo;s brothers were in attendance, an Elvis impersonator officiated, Dan + Shay performed and Diplo shared the whole thing on Instagram Live.&nbsp;</p> <p>Jonas had previous told James Corden the pair was planning a summer 2019 wedding in France.</p>
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

After the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, the stars surprised everyone by saying “I do” at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel. The singer’s brothers were in attendance, an Elvis impersonator officiated, Dan + Shay performed and Diplo shared the whole thing on Instagram Live. 

Jonas had previous told James Corden the pair was planning a summer 2019 wedding in France.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
<p>The actor <a href="https://people.com/movies/nicolas-cage-files-annulment-days-after-marrying-girlfriend/">filed for an annulment</a> in March 2019, just four days after marrying makeup artist Koike in Vegas, <a href="https://people.com/movies/nicolas-cage-too-drunk-to-marry-erika-koike/">claiming the two were too drunk</a> and he had &#8220;reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions.&#8221;</p>
Nicolas Cage & Erika Koike

The actor filed for an annulment in March 2019, just four days after marrying makeup artist Koike in Vegas, claiming the two were too drunk and he had “reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions.”

VCG/Getty; Splash News Online
<p>After one year of dating, the two lovers <a href="https://people.com/tv/kelly-ripa-mark-consuelos-love-story/#family-first">eloped</a> in the city of sin back in 1996 and have been together ever since (they celebrated their 23rd anniversary on May 1!).</p>
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

After one year of dating, the two lovers eloped in the city of sin back in 1996 and have been together ever since (they celebrated their 23rd anniversary on May 1!).

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
<p>The <em>Fuller House</em> star said &#8220;I do&#8221; in 2007 at a chapel in Vegas after dating film industry driver Herpin for only two months. Their <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/jodie-sweetin-from-meth-addict-to-new-mom/">daughter Zoie Laurel May Herpin</a> was born one year later, but the marriage quickly crumbled due to <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/new-details-of-jodie-sweetin-split-revealed/">financial problems</a>.</p>
Cody Herpin & Jodie Sweetin

The Fuller House star said “I do” in 2007 at a chapel in Vegas after dating film industry driver Herpin for only two months. Their daughter Zoie Laurel May Herpin was born one year later, but the marriage quickly crumbled due to financial problems.

<p>The music producer and singer quietly got married in Vegas in 2009, only to get <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/source-christina-milian-the-dream-tie-the-knot/">divorced five months later</a> &mdash; while Milian was still pregnant with their daughter Violet Madison Nash.</p>
The-Dream & Christina Milian

The music producer and singer quietly got married in Vegas in 2009, only to get divorced five months later — while Milian was still pregnant with their daughter Violet Madison Nash.

<p>The two met when Farrow was 19 and Sinatra was 48. Despite the age difference, the couple tied the knot at The Sands Hotel in Las Vegas in 1966, but the marriage ended two years later once Sinatra sent the actress divorce papers on the set of <em>Rosemary&#8217;s Baby</em>, according to<em> <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2013/11/mia-farrow-frank-sinatra-ronan-farrow">Vanity Fair</a>.</em></p>
Frank Sinatra & Mia Farrow

The two met when Farrow was 19 and Sinatra was 48. Despite the age difference, the couple tied the knot at The Sands Hotel in Las Vegas in 1966, but the marriage ended two years later once Sinatra sent the actress divorce papers on the set of Rosemary’s Baby, according to Vanity Fair.

Keystone/Getty
<p>After an all-night bender, the couple got married in Vegas in 1999 but filed for divorce six months later. The <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/rodmans-to-divorce/">former basketball player said</a> he was &#8220;of unsound mind when he recited his vows,&#8221; but the split was amicable.</p>
Carmen Electra & Dennis Rodman

After an all-night bender, the couple got married in Vegas in 1999 but filed for divorce six months later. The former basketball player said he was “of unsound mind when he recited his vows,” but the split was amicable.

Getty
<p>The actors said their vows at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas in 2003 and have been together ever since. The lavish wedding was filmed for a TV special that aired on VH1.</p>
Leah Remini & Angelo Pagán

The actors said their vows at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas in 2003 and have been together ever since. The lavish wedding was filmed for a TV special that aired on VH1.

<p>Anderson married her longtime friend at the Mirage Hotel in Vegas in 2007. The actress filed for divorce two months later; the couple got remarried in 2014, only to split again one year later.</p>
Pamela Anderson & Rick Salomon

Anderson married her longtime friend at the Mirage Hotel in Vegas in 2007. The actress filed for divorce two months later; the couple got remarried in 2014, only to split again one year later.

<p>Griffith and Johnson also got hitched twice. The first time was in 1976 during a small ceremony in Vegas, however, then got divorced six months later. The second time was in 1989. During that marriage, they had their daughter Dakota, but split for good in 1995.&nbsp;</p>
Melanie Griffith & Don Johnson

Griffith and Johnson also got hitched twice. The first time was in 1976 during a small ceremony in Vegas, however, then got divorced six months later. The second time was in 1989. During that marriage, they had their daughter Dakota, but split for good in 1995. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>The pop star had a shotgun wedding with childhood friend Alexander in Vegas in 2004. They were married for all of 55 hours before getting the marriage annulled.</p>
Jason Alexander & Britney Spears

The pop star had a shotgun wedding with childhood friend Alexander in Vegas in 2004. They were married for all of 55 hours before getting the marriage annulled.

Splash
<p>In true Vegas style, Midler and Haselberg had their wedding officiated by an Elvis impersonator at the Starlight Chapel in 1984. The happy couple is still going strong today.</p>
Bette Midler & Martin von Haselberg

In true Vegas style, Midler and Haselberg had their wedding officiated by an Elvis impersonator at the Starlight Chapel in 1984. The happy couple is still going strong today.

Sipa via AP
<p>In 1989, the singer broke many fans&#8217; hearts when he went off to Vegas to marry his high school sweetheart. The couple have now been married for more than 20 years and they have four children: Stephanie, Jesse, Jacob and Romeo.</p>
Dorothea Hurley & Jon Bon Jovi

In 1989, the singer broke many fans’ hearts when he went off to Vegas to marry his high school sweetheart. The couple have now been married for more than 20 years and they have four children: Stephanie, Jesse, Jacob and Romeo.

<p>The actors dated for three months before tying the knot at the Golden Nugget in Vegas. The quicky wedding led to a 13-year marriage and three daughters before they called it quits in 2000. However, they remain friendly today.</p>
Bruce Willis & Demi Moore

The actors dated for three months before tying the knot at the Golden Nugget in Vegas. The quicky wedding led to a 13-year marriage and three daughters before they called it quits in 2000. However, they remain friendly today.

Ron Galella/WireImage
<p>The two got married in Vegas in 1991 before splitting four years later. &#8220;We didn&rsquo;t spend enough time together,&rdquo; Crawford told <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/cindy-crawford-talks-marriage-to-ex-husband-richard-gere/">PEOPLE</a>. &ldquo;And we&rsquo;re equally responsible for that. We thought it would be okay if we just flew in from Paris to L.A. to get together for a night to see each other. It wasn&rsquo;t.&rdquo;</p>
Cindy Crawford & Richard Gere

The two got married in Vegas in 1991 before splitting four years later. “We didn’t spend enough time together,” Crawford told PEOPLE. “And we’re equally responsible for that. We thought it would be okay if we just flew in from Paris to L.A. to get together for a night to see each other. It wasn’t.”

Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
<p>The two actors <a href="https://people.com/movies/shia-labeouf-confirms-hes-a-married-man-were-proud-of-it-it-was-love/">live-streamed their nuptials</a> in Vegas in 2016. The taping was offered as part of Viva Las Vegas&#8217; King Tut wedding theme package. Although the couple originally planned to keep their ceremony private, LaBeouf revealed that the video was accidentally sent to TMZ and so, the world got to see all of the action.</p>
Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth

The two actors live-streamed their nuptials in Vegas in 2016. The taping was offered as part of Viva Las Vegas’ King Tut wedding theme package. Although the couple originally planned to keep their ceremony private, LaBeouf revealed that the video was accidentally sent to TMZ and so, the world got to see all of the action.

<p>One of hollywood&#8217;s most infamous couples got hitched in Vegas in 2000 after only dating for a short while. The marriage lasted three years and in 2018, Thornton revealed why.</p> <p>&ldquo;We just had different lifestyles. Hers is a global lifestyle and mine is an agoraphobic lifestyle,&rdquo; he said on the <a href="https://www.goldenglobes.com/articles/hfpa-conversation-billy-bob-thornton-film-music-and-sports">HFPA in Conversation podcast</a> with a laugh. &ldquo;So that&rsquo;s really, that&rsquo;s the only reason we&rsquo;re probably not still together, maybe. There was a different path in life we wanted to take.&rdquo;</p>
Angelina Jolie & Billy Bob Thornton

One of hollywood’s most infamous couples got hitched in Vegas in 2000 after only dating for a short while. The marriage lasted three years and in 2018, Thornton revealed why.

“We just had different lifestyles. Hers is a global lifestyle and mine is an agoraphobic lifestyle,” he said on the HFPA in Conversation podcast with a laugh. “So that’s really, that’s the only reason we’re probably not still together, maybe. There was a different path in life we wanted to take.”

S. Granitz/WireImage
